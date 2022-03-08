Notes from the NFL: Projecting 2022’s starting quarterbacks 

With the NFL’s 2022 free agency period beginning on March 16, it’s time to start looking at how the league’s rosters may be shaken up between now and September. The head coaching carousel is in the rearview mirror, so let’s look ahead to the QB carousel and try to project who each team’s go-to signal caller will be this fall.

AFC East – Bills, Patriots, Dolphins & Jets

This is probably the easiest division to predict all across the board. Josh Allen and Mac Jones are no-brainer locks for the Bills and the Patriots, and look like they’ll be the guys in those cities for years to come. Zach Wilson for the Jets is probably about a 95 per cent lock to get a second starting season in New York. There have been some quiet rumblings of the Jets looking to add a veteran QB, but it wouldn’t make sense given the youth on the roster.

The Dolphins seem to be a team in a bit of turmoil. They fired their head coach Brian Flores very controversially, and it’s been a bit of an open secret that they’re looking to upgrade from Tua Tagovailoa. New head coach Mike McDaniel has expressed excitement about working with the third-year QB however, so we’ll say Tua starts in Miami at least to begin the season, but it wouldn’t shock anyone if they went and grabbed a Marcus Mariota or Mitch Trubisky-type to challenge him in training camp.

AFC North – Bengals, Steelers, Ravens & Browns

Go ahead and lock in Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson for the Bengals and Ravens here, those guys aren’t going anywhere any time soon. The Steelers are the first team who we know for a fact has a QB hole to fill with Big Ben retiring at the end of last season. Their current backup, Mason Rudolph, started eight games for them when Roethlisberger was hurt in 2019, but he wasn’t all that impressive, so they should look to upgrade. The Steelers roster is one that is built to win now, particularly on defense, so they’ll likely try to take a big swing on a veteran star or add a game managing type QB with some upside. There are more attractive options out there for Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, so I’ll lean towards the latter option and say they trade for Gardner Minshew from the Eagles.

After flashing some promise in 2020, the Browns appear to be positioned in the dreaded middle, not quite good enough to contend, but not quite bad enough to tank either. The relationship between the team and 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield seems to be frayed, and Mayfield himself has yet to assert himself as the clear top dog. Nobody would be surprised to see Mayfield dealt, it’s just a question of who he would be replaced with. Simply because of the lack of options, we’ll pencil in Mayfield as the Week 1 starter in 2022.

AFC South – Titans, Colts, Texans & Jaguars

The only real lock in this division is Trevor Lawrence for the Jags. Both the Titans and Colts should be looking to raise their ceilings by upgrading the QB spot. Just for fun, let’s say they both pull off trades for some NFC West veterans. In this hypothetical scenario, that likely won’t happen, I’m sending Russell Wilson to Tennessee and Jimmy Garoppolo to Indianapolis. Jimmy G. is a slight upgrade over Carson Wentz, and at least provides some big game experience. Wilson is the definition of a ceiling raiser for a really good Titans team that just can’t clear the hurdle to reach a Super Bowl appearance.

The last team in this division is the Texans, who don’t even really deserve to be mentioned. At the rate they’re going, Houston may not sniff the playoffs until the 2030s, so they’re in no rush to field a competitive roster. Davis Mills was solid as a third-round rookie last year, so expect him to get another crack at the starting job for now.

AFC West – Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers & Broncos

Two no-brainer locks in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert for the Chiefs and Chargers, as well as a borderline lock for Derek Carr in Las Vegas after his great year. Drew Lock, however, will likely not be the starter for the Broncos in 2022 (see what I did there?) It’s an open secret that the Broncos really want to replicate their Peyton Manning move with Aaron Rodgers, and hiring the former Packers’ offensive coordinator added even more weight to that theory. If Rodgers wants Denver, then I think Denver makes it happen no matter what the cost is. If he doesn’t, then look for Denver to pursue other veteran options like Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, or a rookie like Kenny Pickett with the 10th pick in the draft. My prediction is that Rodgers gets turned away by his top choice 49ers and makes his way to Denver.

NFC East – Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders & Giants

Dak Prescott is a lock in Dallas, and we’ll say Jalen Hurts gets a second starting year in Philadelphia after a surprising playoff appearance. The newly-named Washington Commanders are in a better position than the Giants, but still probably not attractive enough for a win-now quarterback. Let’s say they grab Malik Willis or Matt Corral with the 11th pick in the draft, and roll with a platoon of him and Taylor Heinicke for this year. Daniel Jones will be entering his fourth year in New York after three mediocre seasons, but the Giants aren’t in any urgent position to win, so I’ll say he gets a fourth and final starting season.

NFC North – Packers, Vikings, Bears & Lions

Aaron Rodgers is the single biggest domino to fall in terms of QB movement for the whole league, and if he does go to Denver as I predicted, it leaves Green Bay with a big hole to fill. The team drafted Jordan Love in the first round in 2020, but he’s only started one game to this point. If Rodgers does leave, we’ll say Love gets a one-year trial with competition from an Andy Dalton-esque veteran type.

Weirdly enough, the other three teams in the division, though none of them reached the playoffs, will probably all run it back with their 2021 starters. Justin Fields showed flashes as a rookie in Chicago, and should be on the rise this year with a new coach. Jared Goff is a fine bridge QB for a Detroit team going nowhere anytime soon. The only question mark is if Kirk Cousins is the answer for a talented Vikings team that could make some noise in the weak NFC. So far it seems like Minnesota wants to give Cousins the chance to repeat his career year, but if something better (e.g. Deshaun Watson) comes along they could make a sudden all-in change.

NFC South – Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons & Panthers

Welcome to the division where a soon-to-be 37-year old Matt Ryan is the biggest lock to start out of all four teams. The Bucs lost Tom Brady to retirement and need to either fill his void with a top veteran, or risk losing a ton of top players in free agency. Some have pegged perpetual Brady shadow Jimmy Garoppolo as an option for Tampa, but the team itself has had high praise for both backups Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert.

New Orleans shelled out a ton of money to Taysom Hill for reasons that remain unclear, so they’ll likely do another year of him and a rehabbing Jameis Winston with their middling team. Neither Sam Darnold nor Cam Newton proved to be the answer in Carolina, so they’d be well served to take the first QB off the board in the draft and take Pitt’s Kenny Pickett sixth overall and bring in someone like Ryan Fitzpatrick as the backup. If Tampa leans towards retooling rather than contending, this could be a truly horrible division next year.

NFC West – Rams, 49ers, Cardinals & Seahawks

Lock in Matt Stafford and Kyler Murray for the Rams and the Cardinals, and give Trey Lance an 85 per cent lock to take the reins in San Francisco. I’m giving a 12 per cent possibility to the 49ers wanting a one-year title contention season with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, and a three per cent chance that Tom Brady decides to un-retire and spend a year trying to win one for his hometown team. The Niners clearly love Lance considering they moved up in the draft to take him third overall, it’s just a question of when they’re ready to fully give him control.

In the fake trade I proposed earlier, Ryan Tannehill would come to Seattle, which isn’t a terrible option. The Seahawks’ roster is quickly being sapped of it’s talent, and if Wilson leaves, they might just decide to go into hard reset mode. Another option for them is to trade Wilson to Washington or Pittsburgh for a first-round pick in the draft and start a rookie QB in 2022.