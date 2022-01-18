Notes from the NFL: Divisional Playoff Round Preview

With a pretty lacklustre wild card weekend in the rearview mirror, let’s look ahead to this weekend’s upcoming divisional round matchups. Once again, I’ve ranked the four games from least to most intriguing.

Before I do that, allow me to quickly revisit my predictions from last week to see how I did.

Raiders @ Bengals: Raiders steal the win on a game-winning field goal (again). Missed on this one, though it conceivably could’ve come down to a field goal in overtime if a few things went the other way.

Patriots @ Bills: Bills win in a blowout. Right on the money.

Eagles @ Bucs: Bucs win by two scores in a game that is way closer than it should be. I guess I was technically right about the two scores, but the game was never close. I’ll give myself a half point.

Niners @ Cowboys: Cowboys win a nail biter low scoring game. It was certainly a nail biter, and low scoring-ish, but I missed on the winner.

Steelers @ Chiefs: Chiefs win in a blowout. Nailed it.

Cards @ Rams: Both QBs throw three interceptions but also 400+ passing yards and the Rams win by 12. Stafford was great, Murray was not. The Rams won by a lot more than 12, nobody came close to 400+ passing yards unless you count the Madden stats I put up while half watching the second half of this blowout.

4. (4) Cincinnati Bengals @ (1) Tennessee Titans

We’re left with two questions coming out of here: First, can Joe Burrow continue his ascent to the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks? And second, what will Derrick Henry look like in his return from injury, if he does return?

Maybe I’m just a prisoner of the moment here because of the Titans first-round bye, but it appears that the Bengals really do have the more talented team, especially on offence. Rookie sensation Ja’Marr Chase had a huge game against the Raiders, and he and Burrow will look to repeat that output this weekend in Nashville. The Titans have an undeniably better defence than Las Vegas, and All-Pro safety Kevin Byard may help them eliminate the deep threat of Chase and Tee Higgins.

On the Tennessee end, a very impressive season amidst so many injuries and COVID-19 related absences has led them to an improbable top seed in the AFC. Reports out of Tennessee are that Henry has looked explosive and dangerous in practice as he ramps up to return, but a real live playoff game is a different animal. Even if Henry doesn’t play or is limited, the Titans have some solid backup backfield threats in D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard.

Tennessee also has the advantage in terms of experience over Cincinnati. The Titans have been to the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, while most of the Bengals key players have just one postseason under their belt. Keep an eye on Titans WR Julio Jones in this one as well. After a quiet season, there’s always a chance that the veteran could show up for some big plays in the playoffs.

Prediction: Titans come back to win after trailing at the half (this is an impossible game to predict).

3. (6) San Francisco 49ers @ (1) Green Bay Packers

The Niners defence looked stout in an impressive first round win in Dallas on Sunday, but injuries to stars Nick Bosa and Fred Warner may hamper the efforts of Kyle Shanahan’s club in this one. Meanwhile, the Packers used the extra bye week to get even more healthy. Green Bay may be getting some defenders back as they look to make a Super Bowl push.

The Niners offence against Dallas was spurred on mostly by Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell, but look for them to get George Kittle much more involved at Lambeau. The Niners want to play with a lot of backfield attack, so they’ll need receivers like Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk to open up the passing game for Jimmy Garoppolo.

On the other end, the Packers have the clear advantage at virtually every offensive position except tight end, including arguably the best receiving core and the best QB in the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how they manage the backfield situation. Will veteran Aaron Jones see most of the carries, or will AJ Dillon emerge as a potential breakout star? Ultimately, I just can’t pick against Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau (that is, unless your name is Tom Brady).

Prediction: Packers lead wire-to-wire and end up winning by a touchdown.

2. (4) Los Angeles Rams @ (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Rams looked close to their best selves on Monday night against an inexperienced Cardinals team, but now they’ll face the complete opposite with the uber-experienced Brady and his band of merry men.

This whole game for LA will ride on the back, and the arm, of QB Matt Stafford. There have been times this year where the veteran QB has looked like an MVP candidate, but he’s also proven to be a bit combustible, with 17 interceptions thrown this year. The defences come pretty close to cancelling each other out, and it’ll be on Stafford to go toe to toe with Brady. With Tampa’s skill guys banged up, it’s fair to say that Stafford will even have more to work with on Sunday.

One thing to keep an eye on for Tampa is their suddenly battered offensive line. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs was forced to leave Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles, and his backup Josh Wells was ruled out as well. Center Ryan Jensen was also injured during the game, though he was able to return and finish the game. The status of all three linemen will be determined later this week. The line, which has been one of the best in football this season, was exposed on Sunday by the Eagles pass rush, with Brady being dropped for a season-high four sacks. It’ll be an even tougher test for the Bucs this week, with the relentless defensive front of the Rams in town.

As a result, the Bucs will likely be focused on quick passes, with plenty of short routes to Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski sure to be a fixture. Look for the Rams to put Evans on an island with Jalen Ramsay in coverage when he lines up out wide.

Prediction: Bucs win by three in regulation.

1. (3) Buffalo Bills @ (2) Kansas City Chiefs

In what has arguably become the NFL’s best marquee matchup, these two AFC powerhouses will face off in the playoffs for the second time in as many years. These squads faced off in week five, with the Bills winning 38-20 after dropping last year’s AFC championship game in Kansas City. The matchup is obviously headlined by two of the league’s most electric young QBs in Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, but there are blue chippers on both sides of the field for both teams.

The Bills are coming off a cathartic thrashing of their rival Patriots last weekend, in a game that was played as close to perfectly as possible. The Bills scored a touchdown on every single drive until the final kneel downs. They weren’t stopped by New England once, nor were they forced to kick a field goal. Meanwhile, the Chiefs had a not quite as dominant, but still forceful, performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, setting up a clash of two teams riding the momentous highs of strong late season play and statement first round wins.

The most interesting aspect of this game to me lies in what both defences give to the opposing offences, due to the similarities in the offences of both teams. In a season where both quarterbacks have had some rough outings, the reason that both Allen and Mahomes have righted the ship late in the season is due to their simplification of the offence. It’s no secret that both QBs love the deep ball, but they’ve had to adapt as the season has gone on. Simple checkdowns have allowed the Bills and the Chiefs to keep the chains moving, and a greater emphasis on yards after the catch has taken precedence over yards in the air. Aside from the obvious All-Pro level receivers in Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs, there are a ton of guys on either side who will be able to contribute if both teams are forced to play the short passing game. Look for plenty of Isaiah McKenzie on the Buffalo side, and for Andy Reid to match that with Mecole Hardman and Jerick McKinnon on the KC side.

This is sure to be a high-scoring shootout, and I could see some conservative looks on offence to start before the floodgates start to open. Neither side has an especially strong rushing attack, so the ball will be aired out a ton on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Prediction: Chiefs win an instant classic in overtime.