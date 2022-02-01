Notes from the NFL: Conference championship recaps

The AFC and NFC Championship games didn’t quite live up to the jaw-dropping divisional round action, but at long last we do have our matchup for Super Bowl LVI, with the Cincinnati Bengals emerging as the unlikeliest of AFC representatives, and the Los Angeles Rams trumping the rest of the NFC.

A full Super Bowl preview will be coming next week, but for now, let’s rewind and recap this year’s championship round games.

AFC Championship: Bengals 27 – Chiefs 24

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday as the favourites not only to win the game, but to win the Super Bowl outright. They held true to their reputation early on, jumping out to a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Mahomes and co. were playing in their fourth straight AFC Championship game, and they certainly looked the part of the experienced team compared to the young Bengals.

Touchdowns were spread around to the Chiefs top three receivers: Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. Jerick McKinnon also looked great out of the backfield as he has for the past few weeks. Even the at-times-shaky defense was able to completely shut down Joe Burrow’s side. It was just before halftime when things started to flip.

A screen pass from Burrow to running back Samaje Perine ended up going for a 41-yard TD with 1:15 left in the half. As we learned last week, Mahomes with any time on the clock is a threat to score, and that looked to be true once again as he led a drive from the Chiefs’ own 19-yard line to get all the way down to the red zone. Some strange end of half play calling and time management strategies resulted in a bubble screen pass that saw Tyreek Hill allowing the clock to run out and not getting into the end zone. The Chiefs missed an opportunity to go up 28-10, or even 24-10, and it proved costly in the second half.

After exchanging punts for the first three drives of the third quarter, the Bengals came down to put a FG on the board and make it 21-13. Then, Bengals DT D.J. Hill batted a Mahomes pass out of the air and picked it off to give his offense great starting field position. Burrow found favourite target Ja’Marr Chase for a TD, and then converted the ensuing two-point conversion. Tie game.

This would be the last TD for either team in this one, but let’s talk about the Bengals defense here. Mahomes looked as frazzled as he has since the Chiefs’ much-publicized September woes, and despite excellent protection from his refurbished offensive line, he couldn’t seem to make anything happen in the second half. The Bengals dropped eight defenders into coverage for most of the second half, taking away the Chiefs’ targets and almost daring them to get the run game going, something that they, for whatever reason, refused to do.

After another Bengals field goal, the Chiefs came down to tie the game as time expired and sent it to overtime for the second straight week. A bizarre decision to target DeMarcus Robinson twice in a row, before lofting a prayer downfield to Tyreek Hill in double coverage that was picked off all but shut the door for Kansas City after winning the OT coin toss. Burrow led a measured drive with a steady diet of short passes and run plays to set up the game-winning Evan McPherson field goal, sending the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.

While much will be made of Mahomes’ second half collapse, the real story here should be the unflappable poise of second-year QB Joe Burrow. Burrow tossed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and his ability to lead his young team through three playoff games, hanging by a thread in each of them, is extremely impressive. At the end of the day, the September Chiefs were just no match for the January Bengals.

NFC Championship: Los Angeles Rams 20 – San Francisco 49ers 17

The NFC Championship had a notably slow start to it, with neither team converting a first down on the first two drives of the game. The Rams then worked their way upfield from their own 33 to get all the way down to the red zone, where a would-be TD from QB Matt Stafford to Cooper Kupp was picked off in the end zone by Jimmie Ward.

Another punt from the Niners offense, who really just couldn’t get anything going early outside of the run game, backed the Rams up all the way to their own three-yard line. One of the most impressive scoring drives of the playoffs for LA followed, with Stafford leading the team 88 yards across 20 plays and over nine minutes of game time to eventually find Kupp in the end zone for the first score of the game.

A couple of big plays in the passing game came next for San Francisco, with a 31 yard gain to Brandon Aiyuk setting up a 44 yard touchdown catch and run for Deebo Samuel. After trading touchdowns in the third quarter, the 49ers held a 17-14 lead entering the final frame.

Where the non-conversion at the end of the second half was the turning point for the Chiefs, a much more obvious momentum shift presented itself in this game. With the ball on their own 15 after another Niners punt, Stafford launched an uncatchable bomb down the middle of the field, right into the hands of 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt. Or so he thought. Instead of making the interception, Tartt seemed to be already planning his run after the catch, and bobbled the potentially crippling blow to the Rams. The ball hit the turf, and Stafford’s offense got another shot. This time, a big pass to Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline plus an unnecessary roughness call turned into a 45-yard gain for the Rams.

Short passes once again set up a field goal from Rams kicker Matt Gay, this time to knot the score up at 17. A brutal three-and-out from Jimmy Garoppolo forced the punt team on the field once again, and Stafford, with the help of another 25+ yard passing play to Kupp, helped set up the eventual game-winning field goal from Gay. The Niners’ last gasp turned disastrous, and ended up as an interception to Travin Howard as Aaron Donald closed in on Garoppolo to put San Francisco’s season to bed.

Massive receiving games from Kupp (142 yards) and Beckham Jr. (113 yards) were unmatched by the 49ers. Despite the best efforts of Samuel and the Niners’ defense, Garoppolo’s inability to convert when it mattered most cost the team a Super Bowl berth. The Rams’ pass rush wasn’t able to get home for any sacks, but their tackling against the run was impressive. It was Eric Weddle, playing in just his third game after a two-year retirement, who led the way with nine tackles.

So the Rams and Bengals will face off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, in what should be a great matchup. The teams took very different paths to get here. Where the Bengals have built their young core through the draft process, the Rams are a crew full of experienced vets that went all in for this chance at the trophy. It should be thrilling to see how it turns out.