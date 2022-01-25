Notes from the NFL: Conference championship previews

After perhaps the best NFL playoff weekend of all time that saw each of the four games be decided on the final play, we finally have our matchups for the AFC and NFC championship games.

Before looking ahead to Sunday’s matchups, let me quickly revisit my predictions from last week.

Bengals @ Titans: Titans come back to win after trailing at the half. Tennessee did come back to take the lead after trailing at half, though Joe Burrow had other plans for the final result of this game. The second-year QB led a heroic game-winning drive to break the tie as time expired. This game feels like it was played nine weeks ago at this point.

49ers @ Packers: Packers lead wire-to-wire and end up winning by a touchdown. The Packers actually never trailed in this game until the last seconds, when Robbie Gould’s FG attempt split the uprights to send a paltry 49ers offense back to the NFC championship game. The Niners managed to pull this out without a single offensive touchdown scored in the game. Abysmal special teams play from Green Bay here.

Rams @ Buccaneers: Bucs win by three in regulation. If this is it for Tom Brady, (it won’t be) what better way to go out than to loom so large in the heads of his opponents that just his presence on the sideline almost forces a remarkable collapse. Instead, it was the Rams who barely clung on to win by three in regulation. Cooper Kupp is unbelievable.

Bills @ Chiefs: Chiefs win an instant classic in overtime. Right on the money with this one and I couldn’t be happier about it. One of the most gripping QB duels of all time. The AFC runs through Patrick Mahomes until further notice.

So I ended up going one for four on my winner picks last week. I clearly have no idea what I’m talking about, but on to the conference championship previews.

NFC Championship: (6) San Francisco 49ers @ (4) Los Angeles Rams

Two teams that barely hung on to win their divisional round matchups will square off for the third time this season at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Niners came away victorious in both of the first two meetings this year, including a three point overtime win in Week 18.

The Niners have made it this far on the backs of their shutdown defense, led primarily by linebackers Fred Warner and Emmanuel Moseley, with a great pass rush by Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa, among others. Offensively, it’s been a bit of a struggle for San Francisco. The attack has pretty much all been on the shoulders of dual-threat receiver/running back Deebo Samuel, and not a whole lot else. Samuel even flashed his skills in the kick return game last week, returning two of Green Bay’s kicks for an average of 29.5 yards. Kyle Shanahan’s special teams unit would be best served to have Samuel returning punts once again this weekend in LA, especially considering the Rams have maybe the best punter in football in Johnny Hekker. Any bit of extra field position that Jimmy Garoppolo has to work with will help.

Jimmy G threw just 19 passes during Saturday night’s win in Green Bay, finishing with 131 passing yards, no touchdowns, and an interception to show for it. The QB figures to throw more during Sunday’s championship game, with the weather much more in his favour. The recipe for success for the 49ers is essentially to play the same lockdown defense that’s worked well for them to this point and to get a few big plays from their quarterback to tip the scales.

On the other side, the Rams have the clear edge at quarterback and on offense as a whole. Matt Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday in Tampa Bay, including a gargantuan 183 yard performance from triple crown winning receiver, Cooper Kupp. On top of Kupp, the Rams have the better number two and three receivers in this matchup as well, with Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson able to take pressure off of Kupp in a way that Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings just can’t match for Samuel. The interception troubles haven’t caught up with Stafford in the playoffs just yet, and after staying steady against a tough Tampa defense, there’s no real reason to think that won’t continue this week.

What was a major issue for the Rams last week were their fumbles. They lost four of them to allow Tampa a chance to come back and win. Two of those fumbles were coughed up by running back Cam Akers, who was playing in just his second game this year after tearing his Achilles in July. On top of the fumbles, Akers was a real hindrance to the Rams’ efforts on Sundays, rushing 24 times for only 48 yards, an average of only two yards per carry. The trouble is that the Rams don’t have much else to work with in the run game beyond Akers. Head coach Sean McVay showed a lot of confidence in Akers to continue giving him the ball last week, and we’ll see if that continues this week at home, or if he opts for more of an aerial attack instead.

Prediction: Rams pull away in the second half to win easily.

AFC Championship: (4) Cincinnati Bengals @ (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday’s matchup in Tennessee proved once again that Joe Burrow belongs in the conversation of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The second-year LSU product threw for 348 yards en route to a 19-16 win over the top-seeded Titans, spreading it out to pretty much all of his receivers other than Tyler Boyd. To beat the Chiefs this Sunday, Burrow will likely need all of that production, and more. Josh Allen showed us last week that you can play close to a perfect game and still have to count on mistakes from the Chiefs to beat them. We learned that leaving even 13 seconds on the clock for Mahomes to score is too much time. For Burrow’s club to take down the Chiefs, it will need to be a herculean effort.

These teams matched up in Week 17, and Burrow actually had that level of production in a narrow win at home, where he threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns. This included a monster 266 yard Ja’Marr Chase performance.

The Chiefs will need to shutdown Chase in order to secure the win. Sunday night’s game against Buffalo exposed the Chiefs’ secondary with their inability to cover WR Gabriel Davis en route to his four touchdown performance, and Chase is an even better route runner and speedster than Davis. Granted, that result is probably a bit different if All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu didn’t suffer a concussion during the game’s first drive. Mathieu’s status is yet to be determined for this weekend, but if he can’t go, expect some more big yardage numbers from both Burrow and Chase.

For the Chiefs offensively, Mahomes showed a willingness to run for first downs that he hasn’t shown all season, which really opened up all facets of the game for them. Mahomes was the leading rusher in Sunday’s thrilling win over Buffalo, and that freed up the play action game significantly, which is where WR Tyreek Hill shines brightest. It’s a bit pointless to discuss how Hill matches up with the Bengals defense, because there really isn’t anyone in the world, let alone in Cincinnati, who can keep up with Hill. Much like Samuel for San Francisco, Hill will be returning kicks for KC in big spots.

I’ve been talking about Cincinnati’s lack of playoff experience for the last couple weeks, but this is likely where that will truly come into play. If the game is close in crunch time, you’ve just got to give the benefit of the doubt to the Chiefs, who are now playing in their fourth straight AFC championship game.

Prediction: Chiefs win by a touchdown in a game that doesn’t feel close throughout, but gets close at the end.

Whatever happens on Sunday, these championship games have the tall task of matching last weekend’s unbelievable slate of football. With only three games left in this NFL season, there’s no telling what might be in store.