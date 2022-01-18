Nominations now open for BUSU February 2022 elections

Nominations have now opened for both executive and board of director positions within the Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU). These nominations are for students who desire to participate in the February 2022 election period.

BUSU holds three elections each school year to choose undergraduate students’ representatives on the BUSU Board of Directors, the Brock University Students’ Administrative Council (BUSAC), and for the four BUSU executive positions. Students can also vote on referendum questions concerning student fees or the governing laws of BUSU.

The major goal of the February election period is to elect board directors, who vote on legislative, HR, financial, and legal issues that concern BUSU. During this time, the four student executives — the president, vice president of financial affairs (VPFA), vice president of student services (VPSS), and vice president of external affairs (VPEA) — are also elected, and they make up the elected student leadership at BUSU. In addition to the four executive positions available during the upcoming election period, there are four one-year seats and two two-year seats available on BUSU’s board of directors.

Each candidate who desires to campaign for one of the available positions must complete BUSU’s self-nomination process.

To be eligible for nomination, students must be over the age of 18, be a Canadian citizen, landed immigrant, or have appropriate documentation that they’re a registered student, certify that they haven’t been convicted of a criminal code offence, be currently enrolled in at least half a credit for the full academic year, have a minimum of a 60 per cent academic average, and haven’t been discharged as bankrupt. To complete the procedure, students who are nominating themselves must sign BUSU’s nomination package and get 100 electronic signatures. Candidates will just need to include the student’s name, student number, and student email in the package to properly record these signatures.

Nominations opened on Monday, Jan. 17, and will run until Friday, Jan. 28. Following this period, there will be a week provided for candidates to prepare for the campaign period, which begins on Feb. 7 and will run until Feb. 17. Voting will take place from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 and as per usual, students will be able to cast their vote via a link sent to their student emails.

While the entirety of the campaigning process was virtual in last year’s election period, with face-to-face classes set to resume as of Jan. 31, BUSU is hopeful that some of the process will take place in person.

“This year, we are hoping that with the 31st return to in-person date that we can have the campaign period in person, and ideally, we’re going to be able to let candidates do classroom talks and potentially even club talks,” said Daniel Krowchuk, BUSU’s Elections Coordinator. “Though club talks will remain online for now, if classes are back in person as planned, we do want candidates to have the opportunity to go into classrooms and do talks with the permission of the instructor.”

In addition to the executive and board of directors’ seats, the upcoming February 2022 election period will also see students voting on a referendum that seeks to provide funding for Brock’s Aboriginal Student Services. As of the writing of this article, complete details about the referendum have not yet been released.

Students are encouraged to monitor the BUSU website for updates and information about the upcoming elections and for detailed information about each of the candidates when the nomination process is complete. Students who desire to run in the February elections can download their nomination packages here. All questions about the election process can be directed to Krowchuk via email at [email protected].