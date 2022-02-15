Nominations now being accepted for St. Catharines’ Volunteer and MyHoodSTC Awards

For the annual Volunteer and MyHoodSTC Awards, the city of St. Catharines is seeking nominations from local residents of people who have been exceptionally involved in the local community through volunteering.

The St. Catharines Volunteer Awards are an annual recognition ceremony that honours community members who have contributed to the city in ways that go above and beyond the standard of service. As the city continues to observe restrictions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the awards are once again returning virtually this year.

As in past years, the city’s volunteer awards are separated into three categories, the Volunteer Recognition Award, Mayor’s Adult Volunteer of the Year, and Margaret and Robin MacLennan Youth Volunteer of the Year. Each of these categories has specific criteria with only one nominee able to receive the award in each, except the Volunteer Recognition Award.

The Volunteer Recognition Award: is awarded to all the nominees who are invited to the ceremony. This award recognizes all those individuals that have contributed to improving the quality of life in the city over the past year.

Mayor’s Adult Volunteer of the Year Award: recognizes one nominee over the age of 19 who has contributed the most of their time and efforts to volunteering in St. Catharines.

Margaret and Robin MacLennan Youth Volunteer of the Year Award: recognizes one youth volunteer under the age of 19 who has contributed the most to the city’s volunteer efforts.

Back for the third year in a row, nominations are also open for the MyHoodSTC Awards. These awards will honour one community member from each of the city’s wards, namely Merritton, St. Andrews, St. George’s, St. Patrick’s, Grantham and Port Dalhousie. The individuals who receive this award must demonstrate a strong commitment to improving the standard of living in their respective wards.

The MyHoodSTC Awards are separated into two categories, the Youth Award, and the Connection Award. The Youth Award recognizes a resident that is under 25 years of age and has led numerous projects throughout that ward. While the Connection Award recognizes a resident of any age who has not just led but also initiated many service projects in their ward and shown a passion for bettering their surrounding community.

“Our community is rich in diversity and kindness, so we’re asking residents to nominate some of those people who have made an impact,” said Andrea Connelly-Miele, community and events coordinator for the city. “Whether they volunteer with an organisation or take time to help their neighbours on a regular basis, we want to acknowledge them.”

Though this year’s awards event, Volunteer Recognition Night, will be presented virtually, successful nominees will not only be recognized then but will also receive a certificate of appreciation from the city.

A complete list of all the awards and their requisite criteria, as well as nomination forms, can be found on the city’s website. Nominations are currently being accepted and will remain open until Feb. 28.