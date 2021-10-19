No Time to Die is a disappointing end to Daniel Craig’s Bond

**SPOILER-FREE SECTION**

No Time to Die (NTTD) is a sutured-together, uncreative mess of a James Bond film, as it shuffles through as many clichés as possible, stumbles along subpar action scenes and spotty acting, all to just eventually fall flat on its face in over-the-top sentimentality.

As the fifth and final film with Daniel Craig playing Bond, NTTD is in many ways still wrapping up loose ends from 2015’s Spectre, a film that was met with wide disappointment from audiences and critics alike. If you thought the rapport between Bond and Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) was awkward in that film, prepare yourself, as the two are shoehorned into a husband-wife dynamic with an even more forced variable added to the mix, which we’ll come back to.

That’s one of the central issues with this film; it wants to do something new and grand to finish off the series, but remains too tied-up with the leftovers of Spectre, making it feel like a sequel that doesn’t want to be a sequel. As a result, it ends up playing it safe with a plot we’ve all seen a million times.

**SPOILERS SECTION**

Consequently, the film tries to weave together all these loosely-connected narratives, using far too much exposition to fill the gap between the conflicts of the previous film and the new threat of Lyutsifer Safin, played by Rami Malek. Safin clearly is an analogue to 20th century fascism, with his neurotic persona, genocidal plans to make way for a new world order, and his view of the masses as enslaved by a lack of willpower. Malek’s performance isn’t terrible, but it fails to do anything interesting, as he’s so clearly just playing a character that audiences have seen before, portrayed better in other films.

It’s as if the writers felt that paying an overwhelming debt to the post-WWII era that the original 007 novels came from would earn this film some easy points from hardcore fans. This makes the film that much more predictable, with its grand conservative plot wherein Bond saves and preserves the United Kingdom’s national identity from the big revolutionary baddies. Trust me, you’ve seen this type of plot before in other places (*ahem* The Avengers).

As far as doing anything cutting-edge or interesting, nothing of that sort happens. It’s as if the controversy surrounding the new 007, Nomi (Lashana Lynch), being a woman of colour, which got everyone upset about identity politics and “liberal Hollywood propaganda,” serves as a device to subtly tell the worried fans of the series, “it’s okay, she’s not actually that important.” Indeed, her character mainly exists just to trade verbal jabs with Bond, while never fully eclipsing his God-like presence in the film’s critical conflicts.

Now, let’s get to the most patronizing aspect of the film; the child. Bond has a surprise child with Madeleine, a fact that is introduced in the final act of the film out of nowhere. As the film enters its final action sequence wherein Bond is being pursued by Safin’s henchmen, he assumes the role of the father and Madeleine (who we know is a trained killer) frustratingly becomes a kind of doting mother, something you can see slowly take shape throughout the film. The film beats you over the head in this act with manipulative shots of the child’s scared face as her parents keep her safe from Safin’s men.

When Bond faces off against Safin, he gets infected by the nanobot bio-weapon and has to stay on the island in order to not infect anyone else. Bond sacrifices himself for the world and his family as MI6 deploys a shower of glorious rockets to blow the island to smithereens with Bond still on it.

The film concludes with Madeleine smiling proudly (I guess the grieving process went quickly?) and telling her child, “let me tell you a story about a man named Bond, James Bond.” This conclusion comes off as a strange display of male chauvinism. The emotional impact intended is sapped dry by cheap sentimentality as the film taps into the unconscious fears of your typical Western nuclear family.

If you enjoy the typical James Bond motifs such as fun and mindless action, stylish tours through exoticised parts of the world, seduction and clever quips, then you probably won’t mind this film, as these appear in spades. That being said, they are often awkwardly placed as if the writers are trying to check-off a list of “Bond-y” must-haves to feature in the film.

If you were, however, thinking that Daniel Craig’s final outing in the eponymous film series was going to take any risks, you will be quite disappointed.