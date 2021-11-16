No. 7 Badgers improve to 4-0 after weekend sweep over Lakehead

The Badgers women’s basketball team took care of business up north this past weekend, sweeping the Lakehead Thunderwolves in a back-to-back to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Badgers, who were ranked as the seventh-best team in the country in the first edition of the U Sports Top-10, won both games by double figures and sit atop the OUA West standings in the early goings. Brock has now been nationally ranked since Nov. 19, 2019.

Friday night saw the Badgers cruise to a 61-44 victory, again holding their opponent to multiple single-digit quarters en route to the win. Of the 16 quarters of basketball Brock has played this season, they have held their opponents to 11 points or less in nine of them.

Sam Keltos once again led the way with 13 points, six boards, and two blocks, and Madalyn Weinert added 11 and seven in what was a very well-rounded game for the Badgers. 12 players saw double-digit minutes while no one saw more than 26. The depth of this team is something that head coach Mike Rao hasn’t yet had, as the 2019-20 Badgers leaned on their starters for huge minutes on a nightly basis.

Saturday night saw another double-digit victory, this time coming by a score of 70-50. Mackenzie Robinson had her best game of the season, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds off 50/40/100 shooting. Keltos added 11, seven, and a career-high six steals, Ivana Twumasi scored 12, while Jenneke Pilling led the way with six assists.

The T-Wolves were without their best player, Sofia Lluch, on Friday night due to an injury, but she returned on Saturday and led Lakehead in scoring with 15 points, seven rebounds, and four steals.

Speaking of steals, Keltos’ six were just part of a night that had Badger hands in passing lanes all game long. Brock recorded a season-best 16 steals on the night, and had dozens of additional deflections and tips that all amounted to a disrupted T-Wolves offence. Victoria Lawrence blew up a number of Lakehead possessions, including this pair of deflections on back-to-back plays:

The Badgers do not have a mid-week game this week, but will return home on Saturday to face the 1-3 Windsor Lancers. The last time the Badgers and Lancers faced off? The first game of the 2020 OUA playoffs that saw Brock overcome a 19-point fourth quarter deficit that kicked off their OUA championship run.

To get tickets for Saturday’s game, click here. Tickets are free for students provided they are fully vaccinated and have completed Brock’s COVID-19 symptom screening the day of. The women’s team tips off at 2:30 p.m., followed by the men’s team at 4:30 p.m.