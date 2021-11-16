No. 5 Badgers improve to 4-0 after weekend sweep in Thunder Bay

The Badgers headed up to frigid Thunder Bay this past weekend for a back-to-back against the Lakehead Thunderwolves, whom they promptly swept to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Prior to the weekend, the Badgers clocked in at No. 5 in the first edition of the U Sports national rankings, marking the first time the men’s program has been nationally ranked since Nov. 4, 2019, and the first time they were ranked this high since March 2018.

Friday night’s game saw a 91-85 Badger win behind 28 points from TJ Lall, who made just seven field goals but had 18 free throw attempts — the entire T-Wolves team had 24. Lall, who missed the season opener, came off the bench in Brock’s second game of the year against Laurier and torched them for 31 points in 16 minutes. Prior to coming to Brock, Lall played four years at Carleton and won four national championships while playing for the best program in the country.

While his scoring prowess is obviously a huge addition to the Badger offence, Lall’s ability to see the floor has arguably been even more impressive. Take these two beauties from Friday’s game:

The Badgers also got a big game out of Kascius Small-Martin, who finished with 21 points, five rebounds and zero turnovers, while Daniel Cayer chipped in his usual 14 and eight. Emmanuel Owotooah added 15 points in 16 minutes.

Saturday’s game saw head coach Willy Manigat switch things up a bit, opting to start Owootoah and Lall in place of Isaiah Bujdoso and Godsman Kwakwah. Perhaps feeling it a little on the second night of a back-to-back, this one was a much lower scoring affair than Friday, as the Badgers took it by a score of 79-64.

Cayer led the way with 19 and eight off 8-12 shooting, Kwakwah added 13 and 14 in 29 minutes off the bench, while Lall finished with 14, seven, and a pair of steals. Brock held the T-Wolves to just 25 points in the second half, and held them to a dismal 20 per cent shooting from deep over both games.

The Badgers, who currently lead the OUA West, don’t play again until this Saturday at home against the 2-2 Windsor Lancers. The Lancers are led by Thomas Kennedy, who is currently averaging 21 points and 18 rebounds, the latter of which is far and away the most in the country. The Badgers will likely throw Daniel Cayer at him with Asare Otchere and Jordan Tchuente seeing time on him as well.

To get tickets for Saturday’s game, click here. Tickets are free for students provided they are fully vaccinated and have completed Brock’s COVID-19 symptom screening the day of. The women’s team tips off at 2:30 p.m., followed by the men’s team at 4:30 p.m.