Nine albums to get into the Halloween spirit

For those looking to add a little spice to their Halloween experience this year, there’s nothing better than having the right music on to amplify the spookiness. With that said, here are nine essential records that will get you in the Halloween spirit:

Black Sabbath (1970) – Black Sabbath

Let’s start with a classic. It’s easy to forget that the birthplace of the heavy metal genre is also home to some fantastic songs to enhance the skulls, cobwebs, witches and the like that are splayed across your once-upon-a-time cute neighborhood. Just take in that recurring church bell ringing out through the ominous rain on opening track “Black Sabbath” before the crushing riffs kick-in while Ozzy Osbourne lets out a ghastly “OHHH NOOO” and you’ll be primed for some Halloween fun. This is a record to celebrate, not just because of its historical significance, but for its wicked ability to envelope the listener in some dark atmospheres while having some crushing riffs that drive in the terror.

There Existed an Addiction to Blood (2019) & Visions of Bodies Being Burned (2020) – clipping.

For any fans of contemporary hip hop, here are two records that are literally tailored for Halloween. Both of these records dropped around October in their relative years, and it’s easy to see why; both albums play with Halloween tropes and manipulate them with cutting-edge production. Take “Nothing is Safe” off There Existed an Addiction to Blood, which takes a repetitive piano note that’s derivative of John Carpenter’s movie soundtracks and builds a twisted, maximalist pop-rap song out of it. You’ll find lots of Halloween-related references across both these LPs, with jarring-yet-weirdly-catchy production. Definitely don’t miss out on these gems this year.

Bone Machine (1992) – Tom Waits

Another bona fide (no pun intended) classic. Tom Waits’ Bone Machine, like most of his music, is as amusing as it is enigmatic. However, don’t be fooled by this record’s playful appearance, it can be dark in a serious way despite the almost theatrical dimension of Waits’ cabare. This album can get sad. So for people feeling down, lonely, isolated or something along those lines this Halloween, here’s a record to spend the night with.

Black Earth (2002) – Bohren & Der Club of Gore

Any fans of jazz out there? Can’t find much jazz to match the spooky season? Well this German dark jazz (yes, it’s a thing) band has got you covered. Along with making you feel like you’re in a noir film, this album can be atmospherically perfect for Halloween. With song titles like “Skeletal Remains,” “The Art of Coffins” and “Maximum Black,” it’s an easy sell this time of year.

Come to Daddy (1997) – Aphex Twin

Need a pick-me-up after the slow, brooding jazz mentioned above? Electronic/techno legend Aphex Twin is the perfect choice for a musical shot of adrenaline while keeping things somewhat terrifying. “I want your soul” screeches over rapid-fire beats and zappy distortion on opening track “Come to Daddy (Pappy Mix)” as it whips you into a daze. Honestly, you can ignore the music and just check out the album cover for this record and you’ll be more than frightened.

Without Warning (2017) – 21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin

For those looking for more of a mainstream, trap-flavoured sound this Halloween, Without Warning is a safe bet. It’s fairly unabashed about its horror movie inspiration. Take track five, titled “Nightmare,” wherein Offset exclaims in his lax voice, “Freddy Krueger, give ‘em a nightmare” over a bleak trap beat and it becomes fairly obvious these guys are trying to marry the macabre with money making. Here’s an album to spin for those who get aux-privileges this Halloween.

To Be Kind (2014) – Swans

Noise rock giants Swans are always a safe bet when it comes to music that disturbs in the most visceral way. The hypnotic rhythms and seering atmospheres on To Be Kind can be awesome to experience. But be warned; this is not music for the faint of heart, which is why it’s a perfect choice for those who get extra serious about Halloween.

Symbolic (1995) – Death

Death remains one of America’s most influential metal bands, especially as their sound has progressed from the crude death metal that marked their early output to the more sophisticated, melodic sound that you find on Symbolic and which many bands have tried to emulate since. Chuck Schuldiner’s husky screams are enough to scare the uninitiated, but for those who are already fans of death metal, here’s to a classic project that, along with being tons of fun, can be easily employed this Halloween season to up the ante.

That should be enough music to last throughout Halloween night. Make sure to stay safe when enjoying this coming weekend, and be sure to spin some of these spooky records while you’re at it.