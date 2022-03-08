Niagara’s Seat at the Table program is being expanded

Niagara’s Seat at the Table initiative, which strives to get more women and gender diverse persons engaged with municipal government, is expanding through a new collaborative effort between a number of local organizations.

The Niagara Region’s Women’s Advisory Committee, the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce, Women in Niagara, the City of St. Catharines, Future Black Female, Services 4 Humanity, Muslim Senior Circle, and YWCA Niagara are all working together on the expanded Seat at the Table initiative.

This program has been operating in the region since 2019 and is supported by a grant from Women and Gender Equality Canada in collaboration with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Canadian Women in Local Leadership. The Seat at the Table initiative seeks to remove some of the obstacles that women experience while campaigning for local government and provide support upon election. In years prior, the program was a lot less accessible and could only support approximately six participants.

Women don’t typically see large representation in local government despite making up slightly more than half of Niagara’s population as of the last census. At present, less than 30 per cent of the Regional Council is made up of women, and to date there are no visible minorities on either the Niagara Region or local municipal councils.

The program consists of four monthly sessions aimed at enabling women and underrepresented groups to run for local office. These four sessions are titled “Introduction to Municipal Government, Making the Decision to Run for Office,” “Getting Organized to Run,” “Working with Other Levels of Government, Policy and Planning,” and “Managing Public Scrutiny, Harassment, Addressing Bias and Discrimination.”

The first session is open to all women and persons of gender diversity. It will take place virtually on Apr. 7, 2022 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and will include a keynote speaker and panel discussion with currently elected leaders who will exchange their ideas and expertise. This session is intended for anyone who is thinking about campaigning for municipal council in 2022 or who wishes to support another candidate, and it will give important information on the procedures to follow in order to get elected. Those interested in running for municipal government can apply to participate in the next three sessions regarding campaigning and entering politics at the end of this session.

Finally, individuals who are elected after a successful campaign will be able to attend three bonus sessions between January and February 2023. These sessions will cover topics such as “Council Procedures for Elected Women,” “Mock Council Meetings for Elected Women,” and “Supporting Female Municipal Leaders.”

As a part of Seat at the Table, women who want to run for office will also be able to receive mentorship. It is important to note that this mentorship will be suspended after candidacies are revealed in order to avoid bias, however, following the election, newly elected officials will be paired with elected officials from other municipalities to continue the mentoring process.

Those interested in enrolling for the first Seat at the Table session are invited to do so as soon as possible via Eventbrite. Registration for this session will conclude on April 5, and participation is required to be considered for following sessions. Interested individuals are also able to find out more about the program by visiting the Niagara Region’s website.