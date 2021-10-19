Niagara Leadership Summit for Women goes virtual for another year

YWCA Niagara is preparing to present the Niagara Leadership Summit for Women virtually for another year. The summit seeks to celebrate local women’s leadership and this time around is under the theme, “Courage to Lead.”

YWCA Niagara is primarily focused on supporting women and families who are experiencing homelessness and housing issues. The organization operates three emergency shelters for families, a safe house for survivors of human trafficking, and offers three stages of transitional housing that support women and families who are looking to become independent in their living.

Beyond these supports, YWCA Niagara also hosts skill development programming that gives women and families the tools they need to find employment, budget for their households, and manage their mental health, among other things.

The Niagara Leadership Summit for Women is an annual three-day summit that seeks to provide an inclusive space for individuals who are looking to develop their leadership skills, or who want to celebrate their leadership successes and are looking for opportunities to be more involved in the community.

The summit is host to a series of volunteer speakers who are presenting webinars, workshops and sitting on panels to talk about their leadership experience. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both last year and this year’s event are virtual, but this year YWCA Niagara is integrating more ways for attendees to feel connected through different mediums of networking.

“We’re really excited about this because our primary feedback from 2020 was folks want more ways to get connected to others in the community,” said Grace Howes, Community and Engagement Manager at YWCA Niagara. “So, we’re offering guided networking where there’s a team member in the room helping to ask thoughtful questions that prompt certain responses. We [also] have ‘watercooler networking’, which is not guided, so you just jump into a virtual room, see who’s there and engage at your own pace. Then we have speed networking, which is kind of like a fun, exciting way to meet a lot of people in a short amount of time.”

This year’s summit will be held on Oct. 26 to 28, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and features a lineup of 14 sessions, three networking sessions, and a keynote address by Dr. Robyn Bourgeois, Vice-Provost, Indigenous Engagement at Brock. Despite now being held virtually, attendance at the event remains at the usually expected numbers.

“One thing we learned is that it doesn’t really matter whether we’re in-person or virtual,” said Howes. “There is a clear need for a safe space to talk about women’s leadership and to encourage women and girls to take that leap of faith into leadership. That’s why we have continued to do it virtually so that we can remain inclusive to everyone. The virtual platform makes it possible to do all the things that are normally done at the in-person event.”

Those who register for the summit will gain access to recordings of all the sessions and are able to watch all the presented content if they are unable to attend during the allotted time. In addition to this content, the summit will also provide a number of resources and online activities that will be accessible at the convenience of these attendees.

Individuals who are in need of any of YWCA Niagara’s services are encouraged to visit their website for more details. To register for this year’s Niagara Leadership Summit for Women, click here. Tickets come at a cost of $30 and provide access to all three days of programming. Attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets by Oct. 22.