Niagara Health to host second annual career fair this month

This month, Niagara Health System (NHS) will host their annual career fair virtually and invites all individuals interested in pursuing a career in healthcare to attend on February 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Currently, NHS is looking to fill roles across all five sites in the following positions: registered nurses, registered practical nurses, personal support workers, clerical/medical administration, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, environmental services, laboratory/medical device reprocessing, and more.

“We’re holding the virtual career fair to recruit healthcare professionals to join our team at Niagara Health and work with us to impact the lives of the 450,000 residents we serve in our region,” said Michelle Pressé, Niagara Health communications specialist.

Clinical managers from several departments will be in attendance to connect with students about employment opportunities and answer questions. Attendees can also expect to meet representatives from human resources, who may select people for interviews on-the-spot.

“Our greatest asset is our people, and our greatest reward is the community’s health and well-being,” said Tracey Giovannone, manager of recruitment and volunteer resources in a statement. “Our teams have shown such courage and commitment over the last two years, and we’re looking for healthcare professionals to join us as we move forward together from the pandemic. We’re tremendously proud to be a Top 100 Employer in Hamilton-Niagara for the fourth consecutive year. Our commitment to teaching and learning, and leadership in community hospital research and innovation, provide unique career opportunities for staff and physicians to shape the future of healthcare and patient care.”

Those interested in attending the event must create an account online, upload their resume, and indicate which departments they are most interested in. Upon completing all of these steps, they will receive a link to join the event virtually.

If you have any questions about the event or a career with Niagara Health, please reach out to Michelle Pressé via email at [email protected].