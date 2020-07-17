Brock announces reduced ancillary fees for upcoming school year.
News covers many events on Brock campus throughout the year. This section publishes BUSU election information, international stories and local news in the greater Niagara area.
by Emma Kirwin | Jul 15, 2020
Brock announces reduced ancillary fees for upcoming school year.
by Emma Kirwin | Jul 8, 2020
June marks National Indigenous History Month in Canada. As it comes to a close, Katreena Whiteye, a Business Administration student at Brock, reflects on her First Nation heritage. Whiteye grew up on a First Nation reserve but did not learn extensively about her...
by Emma Kirwin | Jul 8, 2020
Brock University Human Rights and Equity (HRE) is hosting a Black & Indigenous Pride concert. “Remembering the Past; Resisting for the Future” features local and up-in-coming Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQ+ poets, singers, drag-queens and more. This virtual concert...
by Emma Kirwin | Jun 19, 2020
Brock PhD student Garrick Forman, (MSc’19) is part of the team at the University’s Neuromechanics and Ergonomics Lab, which is studying the characteristics, habits, pain and discomfort in casual and professional gamers via Brock University — Communications &...
Feature is where readers can view in-depth and investigative stories on a wide variety of topics.
by Emma Kirwin | Jun 19, 2020
Caution: Racial slurs. Sherri Darlene is a strong-willed mother with a great sense of humour and a heart of pure gold. Darlene organized the hugely successful #Justice4BlackLives protest in Niagara earlier this month. Despite her bubbly personality and resolute...
by Emma Kirwin | May 29, 2020
COVID-19 has taken a dramatic toll on post-secondary students across Canada. The sudden halt of the winter semester marked only the beginning of the impact COVID-19 would inflict on students. The financial and social impacts of the pandemic have accelerated with every...
by Noah Nickel | Mar 30, 2020
The spread of COVID-19 and the accompanying fallout has left many anxious about their economic situation. While governments around the world have been quick to address the rise in unemployment and the loss of regular weekly wages workers depend on, many are still...
by Myanla Kabaki | Mar 23, 2020
Physical health has always been something that people invest massive amounts of resources to improve. Think of all of the money that is given to hospitals and institutions in order to develop and advance medicine. Consider the amount of time people spend going to the...
Arts covers on and off-campus concerts, plays and cultural events. Readers can also find movie and music reviews here
by Emma Kirwin | May 27, 2020
Photo Credit: Mika Baumeist on Unsplash Out made headlines as Pixar’s first short film to feature a gay couple. Unfortunately, this new release missed the mark with its faulty storyline and PG rating. At a runtime of just over nine minutes, Out, which was released via...
by Emma Kirwin | May 5, 2020
Photo Credit: Aidan Frenette On Friday, May 1, the Brock Art Collective (BAC) held its first virtual art show via Lifesize. Community members and students alike tuned in to watch artists present their artwork in a 30-minute video call. Stephanie Dancer, the president...
by Emma Kirwin | May 4, 2020
When I was growing up, my mom used to tell me that watching television would fry my brain cells. It may have taken me 20 years to believe her but this messy mix of sex (or lack thereof), terrible comedy and brainless contestants proved her correct. After watching Too...
by Emma Kirwin | Apr 30, 2020
Trigger Warning: Rape and sexual assault Surviving R. Kelly unveils the web of deceit that allowed R. Kelly to maintain his R&B empire for decades while taking advantage of vulnerable girls behind closed doors. Surviving R. Kelly originally aired last year but...