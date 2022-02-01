Nature Canada’s Young Nature Leaders Grant supports creativity and sustainability 

The Young Nature Leaders (YNL) grant is an opportunity for youth under 30 to display their leadership abilities when it comes to sustainability and nature. The $1000 grant allows youth to take on a leadership role and creatively come up with ways to help celebrate Canada’s natural identity and culture.

The grant was established in 2017 by a group named Nature Canada’s Women for Nature, a Canadian women-led organization targeting youth to develop a passion for sustaining nature.

“The grant’s objective is to encourage youth that deeply care about nature to act on their inspirations and passions by creating a project that makes an impact in their community and beyond,” said Celeste Landon, Donor Coordinator at Nature Canada.

The YNL grant is something university students may consider as they are navigating their interests and future careers. Students also tend to have tight budgets, meaning that funding their ideas about how to sustain nature in the face of climate change’s continued damaging effects is often difficult.

“Having an opportunity to focus all these new ideas, thoughts, and inspirations on a project that is funded allows youth the little bit of guidance needed to bring their ideas to life. University students are motivated, have community support and so many amazing ideas, the last necessity is funding,” said Landon.

According to the Young Leaders Grant Call for Application, interested individuals must write a two page essay or compose a short video that lays out the structure of their proposed project. It will be evaluated based on eight pieces of criteria that are mentioned in the application. Winners will be encouraged to share their ideas in a blog or video, which Nature Canada could potentially publish.

“Projects have included building bee hotels, distributing pollinator kits, organizing workshops to empower teen girls with wilderness skills, building greenhouses, implementing training programs for women of colour to build professional skills, creating educational virtual escape rooms, designing a Green Curriculum to teach and connect on nature conservation and so much more. These projects have far-reaching impacts and help uplift youth in communities across Canada. Please check out the amazing projects that have already been implemented in communities across the country here,” said Landon.

Individuals interested in applying for the YNL grant can apply using this application. Nature Canada hopes to empower the next generation of youth leaders to become engaged in bettering the environment.

The YNL grant’s application deadline is Monday, Feb. 14. For those interested in Nature Canada, you can visit their website here.