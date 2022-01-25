Natural remedies to get you through the cold and flu season

It is easy to ignore what our bodies need in times of sickness and instead opt for an Advil Cold and Sinus and call it a night. However, given the current state of the world, it’s more important now than ever before to be in tune with what our body is telling us it needs.

With that said, check out some of these natural remedies to help the body fight and be prepared to fight when sickness comes around.

Quercetin

Quercetin is a plant pigment and it is rich in antioxidants and has great anti-inflammatory effects. It can be found in many plants and foods that we consume on a daily basis, including apples, honey, raspberries, onions, red grapes, cherries, citrus fruits, and green leafy vegetables. Science Direct claims that “usage of quercetin is justified by its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.”

Elderberry

Elderberry or elderberry syrup is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that may aid in boosting the immune system. Taking elderberries can help tame inflammation, lessen stress, and help protect your heart too. As per WebMD, “some experts recommend elderberries to help prevent and ease cold and flu symptoms.”

Elderberry has also been used as a treatment for constipation, joint and muscle pain, respiratory infections, headaches, fever, minor skin conditions, and stress.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha originated in Africa. For most people, it is commonly known as a natural aid for stress. Ashwagandha has been known to help calm the brain and lower blood pressure. WebMD states that, “it is believed to help the body fight stress, both mental and physical.”

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is necessary for our immune system. It can be taken as a supplement and can also be found in many vegetables such as broccoli, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, green and red peppers, spinach, cabbage, turnip greens, and other leafy greens. Vitamin C is a fantastic antioxidant.

Ginger

Ginger provides a variety of great health benefits as well. Fresh ginger contains antioxidants that are essential when your body is fighting off any sort of cold or flu. To read more about ginger, click here. Some easy ways to include ginger in your diet include: adding ginger to tea, adding fresh ginger or ginger powder to recipes and stir-frys, or even baking sweet treats with ginger.

Holistic medicines and natural alternatives are beneficial when considering long-term health because they can not only help existing health concerns, but can help prevent other health concerns down the line. Holistic and natural medicines help improve the body overall with a deeper focus on health and wellness.

Hopefully this list has given you some places to start looking for natural remedies or just general support for your overall health.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional advice or an opinion of any kind. Readers are advised to seek professional advice from a trained expert regarding any specific questions they may have about any supplements or natural remedies mentioned in this article or elsewhere.