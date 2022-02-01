My Son is an incredibly unique and ambitious film

My Son is an experimental film that attempts to do something new and unique with the medium. Does it succeed at its attempt at originality? Here’s what the film did right and what it did wrong.

Recently released on Prime Video, My Son stars James McAvoy and Claire Foy as a divorced couple whose son goes missing. Because the police are no help in finding him, McAvoy sets out to find him on his own.

This movie uniquely relies on improvisation, as McAvoy was never given a script during the production process, despite playing the lead role. The only thing he knew was that his character’s son had gone missing and what the roles of the other actors (who were given scripts) were. Throughout the whole movie he is forced to improvise based on what the other actors say and do.

There are many factors that could go wrong here, but this movie’s premise was the perfect movie to try this improvisation concept on. The character uncovers the mystery at the same time as the audience which results in a more genuine and “human” reaction on screen.

Many will be skeptical as to how this could have been done and if it translates well into film. What’s most interesting, however, is that unless you knew McAvoy did not have a script beforehand, you wouldn’t be able to tell that he was improvising.

While the film’s performances are phenomenal, and its setting in Scotland is beautiful, the plot is too slow for its own good. The uncovering of the mystery felt easier than it should have been, there were a lot of plot holes that were never explained, and the reveal at the end felt very anticlimactic.

What saves this movie is its unique concept. Knowing that the main character was improvising made me watch him more closely than I normally would watch a character in a movie. I’d say that is the only thing that made this movie enjoyable and bumped it up a star rating for me.

McAvoy certainly showed his range as an actor. He understood his role as a distraught father and then was able to show the audience his creativity and sometimes twisted mind when put in a suspenseful environment.

There is a scene where he arrives at a location he believes might hold a clue to where his son might be, and seeing him search for answers felt like watching what a person who was really in his situation would actually do. I often thought about what it would look like in a fully-scripted movie compared to My Son. It was scenes like these that showed how genuine reactions rather than forced ones really made a positive impact on the final product.

I would only recommend this movie if you’re a fan of McAvoy or if the improvisation idea intrigues you, as those are the two best things about the movie. The suspense and plot were very weak, so if you decide to watch this movie, beware of long periods of silence, very slow progression, and an anticlimactic finale.