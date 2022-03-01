Moving Transit Forward project officially underway in the Niagara Region

Last week, the Niagara Regional Council heard 12 presentations from the region’s municipalities about the transition to a combined regional transit system. Following these presentations, council members voted and obtained the necessary triple-majority approval to move forward with the initiative.

Known as the Moving Transit Forward project, the initiative will see the linking of the transit systems in St. Catharines, Welland, Fort Erie, and Niagara Falls into one integrated system.

This new system has undergone substantial research and development over many years and will provide a far greater degree of flexibility and ease of access to transit in the region. When completed, the system will provide improved access to employment and services in the region, as well as expand the potential for residents to explore work opportunities in neighbouring communities.

The consolidation of transportation as a regional service with the preferred model of a single commission required a triple-majority vote. A triple majority occurs when a majority of regional council votes in favour, as well as a majority of municipal councils representing a majority of eligible voters in Niagara.

As a result of this triple majority, the transition to a single, consolidated public transportation system will now commence and is projected to begin operations in January 2023.

Niagara Regional Council has formed the Transit Commission Steering Committee to oversee this changeover. This committee is composed of numerous working groups, current local transit providers, and regional officials who have expertise in transportation and will ensure the project is undertaken correctly. In the next few months, the committee will provide a series of updates to council and take the necessary steps to move the project forward.

From now until the summer of 2022, the committee will oversee the creation of a new transit commission that will serve as the regional transportation agency. The committee will also broker agreements with local businesses and municipalities that will be vital to the system’s success. Following the successful formation of these partnerships, the committee will lead the nomination of elected members to the transit commission’s board of directors, who will oversee the transition to and integration of the new transportation system.

Once this board is in place, a number of additional processes will be implemented leading up to the combined transit system’s anticipated implementation in 2023. To begin, the board will ensure that the transit commission hires a general manager to oversee the commission’s daily operations and will begin the process of appointing residents to the commission’s public advisory committee, which will help inform the commission’s moves by relaying residents’ feedback and opinions on the project and its impact. The board will also be in charge of creating the first branding strategy and name for the new transit commission, as well as ensuring that the transfer of transit assets and personnel to the commission occurs in an efficient, secure, and timely way.

During the transition phase, which will last until 2023, the current transportation networks will continue to be maintained by the region and its 12 municipalities. Existing routes and services are expected to continue operating at their current levels of coverage until the commission officially begins operations.

Following the implementation of the new system, the commission will transition to new working hours and fare rates, and expand on the system’s existing routes and service schedule.

Those with questions or concerns regarding the Moving Transit Forward project, or who want to learn more about how the system will be implemented, are urged to contact [email protected]. Residents may also sign up for email updates on the project’s progress by visiting the Moving Transit Forward website.