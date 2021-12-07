Movies to look forward to at the end of 2021

While 2021 is coming to an end, there are still a few more blockbuster releases left up it’s sleeve to end the year off with a bang.

After the slow release year that was 2020, 2021 certainly has not held back, and December is no exception. Without further ado let’s get into the upcoming releases:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The long-awaited third installment of the current Spider-Man trilogy finally releases on Dec. 15, following huge amounts of speculation, with an expected introduction of the Spider-verse. Fans speculate that the two previous Spidermen, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, will join Tom Holland in this movie, bringing all live-action Spider-Man universes together. The most recent trailer was met with huge excitement, as people have broken it down to find clues of the other actors. The villains from the original movies are confirmed to appear, so it’s building up to be a great movie to close off the year. Even though we’ve had more than enough superhero movies, this one feels different enough that it should be worthwhile.

Nightmare Alley

Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the classic 1940s film, Nightmare Alley, comes out Dec. 17. The remake stars Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett and includes a star-studded cast which includes the likes of Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and many more. The movie is a neo-noir psychological thriller that follows a con man that meets a worthy opponent. It definitely should make for an exciting watch.

The Matrix: Resurrections

After 18 years, the classic Matrix movie franchise is receiving its fourth installment. Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, as well as one of the original co-directors Lana Wachowski. The Wachowski Sisters directed, produced, and wrote the original Matrix movies, so with the return of at least one of the sisters, the film will hopefully reach the same level of quality as the previous installments. The movie releases in theatres on Dec. 23.

The Unforgivable

Based on a mini series by the same name, Sandra Bullock stars in this an emotional drama alongside Viola Davis and Vincent D’Onofrio. In the movie, Ruth Slater (Bullock) is recently released from prison into an unforgiving society. She then sets out for redemption by looking for the sister she left behind. The movie releases on Dec. 10 on Netflix.

Don’t Look Up

On Dec. 24, Netflix is releasing Don’t Look Up, which will feature a stacked cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, and Jonah Hill, among others. Don’t Look Up is a movie that hilariously depicts how we handle tragedy in today’s society. Two astronomers discover that a meteor will strike Earth in six months, but when they try to warn people through the media they find that people are uninterested, and unwilling, to listen to them. Sound familiar?

Cinephiles are able to end the year with some big titles both in theatres and from the comfort of their home. Other titles coming in the second half of December include The King’s Man, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and the award-winning Italian movie The Hand of God, among others. So be sure to take the time to sit back, relax, and enjoy some of these exciting new movies over the winter break.