MLB lockout: looking at the (very reasonable) asks of the MLBPA piece by piece

This is usually the week where pitchers and catchers would report to spring training. Instead, professional baseball is yet again in jeopardy for the second time in three years.

Since the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement (CBA) on Dec. 1, 2021, Major League Baseball (MLB) instituted a lockout the very next day, preventing players from communicating with team personnel, using team facilities, and freezing all major league transactions in the process. Since then, it’s been pretty grim, with MLB taking a 43-day holiday break before they even began to negotiate. After the previous CBA heavily favoured the owners, the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) is looking to make up some ground this time around.

What the MLBPA wants

At the heart of the players’ wants are making sure younger players get paid more at earlier junctures, increasing the league minimum salary, altering the competitive balance tax system in order to promote more club spending, reducing service time manipulation, and reducing tanking.

The current system sees a player needing six years of major league service time before he can hit free agency. Players can reach arbitration after they’ve accumulated three years of service time (except for Super Twos, a small group of players who have more than two years of service time but less than three; those guys get to go to arbitration after two years instead of the usual three), which gives players the opportunity to fight for more money.

It’s admittedly a very weird and imperfect process, one that sees the employee say, “here’s why I deserve more money”, and the employer essentially responding to their employee’s face with, “here’s why you don’t”, and then a third-party arbitrator decides who’s right. It can make for some awkward situations (see: Marcus Stroman and the Blue Jays) as your boss is pretty much ripping you apart right to your face, but players still like the system because it gives them the opportunity to fight for higher wages.

So during a player’s first three years in the big leagues, they get paid pennies compared to other professional athletes: six figures, usually around the minimum. For example, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the runner-up for AL MVP last year, got paid just over $600,000 because he was in his third year. Just to show what other sports are like, Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in last years’ NBA draft, is getting paid over $10 million in his first professional season.

What the owners want

The owners want pretty much the status quo, as they benefited greatly from the previous CBA. They also want expanded playoffs, as that brings a whole host of additional revenue, and some other minor things like a universal DH, which, hey, has actually been agreed upon already. Looking at each of the major pieces of contention, here is a bit of a breakdown of the current wants and desires of each side.

Minimum Salary

None of the players’ demands are unrealistic. Will they get every item off their wishlist? Absolutely not, that’s just not the way bargaining works. Will they get some? Yes, I think eventually, they will. For one, raising the minimum salary should be a given, but obviously the owners would rather pay somewhere near the old rate of $570,500 rather than $775,000 that the players proposed.

The typical line that has shrouded the players over the years is that even the old minimum annual salary is far higher than most of the population and the players are being greedy for wanting to be paid more to play a game, yada, yada, yada. But it’s important to understand the lifespan of a professional baseball player to see where they’re coming from. It’s long been said that MLB is the easiest big-four league to make, but the hardest to stay in; a large majority of players won’t ever reach the six years of service time before they can hit free agency — heck, a lot of them won’t even reach the three years of service time to get to arbitration.

On top of that, they’re getting paid literal pennies in the minor leagues, with Single-A players making $8,000 per season, and Triple-A players making $14,000. And that’s after they got a substantial raise ahead of the 2021 season. Top prospects have a large signing bonus, true, but if you don’t have a big draft bonus, well, you get an offseason job. Many players sign straight out of high school too, so it’s not like they have a degree to fall back on if they don’t make it. There’s an extremely finite window for guys to earn actual big-time money; very few get the opportunity to hit free agency in their prime. For the upper echelon of players, yes, money will never be an issue, but raising the minimum salaries will tremendously help an overwhelming majority of players. It’s also worth remembering, in this line of work, you retire in your late 30s (if you’re lucky), some 30 years earlier than the rest of the world. So while the money may look like a lot coming in, it’s meant to go quite a bit further than your average salary.

Competitive Balance Tax

Seeing as MLB is the only big-four league without a salary cap, the CBT was implemented as a means to prevent the big-time spenders (Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox, etc.) from abusing their resources. There are certain thresholds where, if your payroll exceeds, you have to pay a hefty tax which is then redistributed to the other teams. Last year, the first threshold was $210 million. For every dollar spent between $210 and $230 million — the second threshold — there’s a 20 per cent tax which accompanies it. The tax raises to 32 per cent from $230M to $250M, and finally jumps up to 62.5 per cent for every dollar above $250M. There are additional penalties for exceeding the tax in back-to-back years as well, with the point being to try and curb the rich teams and help the not-as-rich.

It’s a necessary system, but over the years the threshold has become an unofficial cap, with owners not wanting to exceed it in order to not pay any taxes. This is obviously not ideal for players, who want every team to spend as much as possible because that’d mean that money is going to them. The players want the thresholds raised and the penalties reduced. MLB reportedly offered to raise the first threshold up from $210M to $214M and then $220M, while the players proposed $245M.

That seems like it’d be reasonably easy to compromise, as the two numbers aren’t that far apart, but — and there always is a ‘but’ with MLB owners — the league also included heavier penalties in conjunction with a raised threshold in their offer, such as a 50 per cent tax for the first threshold and the forfeit of a third-round draft pick, according to Evan Drellich. It’s good that the two sides aren’t that far apart on numbers, but MLB is of course trying to have their cake and eat it too when it comes to penalties.

Service Time Manipulation

This goes hand-in-hand with arbitration and those precious six years of team control. Organizations have and will purposely keep players in the minor leagues for an extended period of time so as to not start their service time clock. The most egregious and famous example is the Chicago Cubs doing so to Kris Bryant in 2015, when they sent him to Triple-A for 12 whole days to start the season in order to keep him under team control for an additional year. Had they promoted him after 11 days, Bryant would’ve reached six years of service time and with it, free agency, after the 2020 season instead of after the 2021 season.

It’s a painfully obvious strategy, but you can’t really blame organizations for doing so. While incredibly slimy, it’s a smart financial decision for clubs. It’s the system in place that is so flawed, and the “solutions” offered by the owners thus far have been almost as pitiful. They initially proposed giving teams an additional draft pick if a top-100 prospect plays a full season and qualifies for major end-of-year awards. Just like the give-and-take mentioned in the CBT section above, the owners essentially said, “we’ll reward you if you do the thing you’re supposed to be doing in the first place, you know, playing your best young players for the whole season.” You shouldn’t be rewarding teams for not doing the wrong thing, is the point.

Tanking

It’s not a good thing for your sport when teams admittedly try to lose year after year. How is it fair for Orioles and Pirates fans when you know your team isn’t trying to win for years at a time. To counter this huge problem, a draft lottery has been floated around by both sides, much like the NBA and NHL currently have. That certainly would improve things, but in a hypothetical situation, it’s easy to see teams still choosing to tank for a 33.3 per cent chance at the No. 1 pick versus the guaranteed No. 1 pick. Especially in baseball, where the draft is much more of a crapshoot than the NBA or NHL, the difference between pick one and four isn’t nearly as important.

It’s a hard problem to solve. Rebuilding is a part of the lifecycle of pro sports and shouldn’t be frowned upon, but open tanking — like what’s been going on in Baltimore for four-plus years — should be. There have been reports of fines for teams who finish last place in consecutive years, as well as a reduction in revenue sharing, things of that nature. What’s worse though than tanking to accumulate high draft picks, is tanking to avoid spending money, which is sadly the true intention of many teams. Baltimore’s entire payroll last year was $42 million and looks to be in the same range for 2022. In comparison, Max Scherzer, one (1) human being, will be paid $43 million this season.

Expanded Playoffs

MLB proposed expanding from the current 10 playoff teams to 14 as a way to generate lots of additional revenue; the players reportedly countered with 12. I have very strong feelings about this, as I wholeheartedly believe that the less playoff teams the better. I could write a whole feature about this issue in particular, but essentially the smaller the playoff field, the more meaning the long regular season has, the more owners have to spend (in theory) in order to make the playoffs, and the better product you have when only the elite of the elite qualify. That being said, I can accept 12 teams pretty easily. Top two teams get byes, then a best-of-three Wild Card round, a best-of-five Divisional Series, and a best-of-seven Championship and World Series. Voila!

I’d still rather the current 10 teams, but 12 is totally fine and I think a perfect compromise between both sides. 14 is way too many, and the reports about MLB proposing the higher seeds getting to choose their opponents in the first round is just so gimmicky and amateur that I hope that page of the proposal was burned immediately.

Feb. 12 was a fairly big day for the state of baseball. The owners and MLB made their second proposal to the players just days after Commissioner Rob Manfred held a press conference where he said — among *many* other things — that their proposal was a good one. Well, the players certainly didn’t think so, with MLB moving the goalposts centimeters forward instead of the required kilometers needed to close the gap.

Spring training is all but delayed, and unfortunately for baseball fans everywhere, opening day is looking bleaker and bleaker with every passing day. All we can do now is hope that negotiations turn around sooner rather than later.