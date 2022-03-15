Men’s volleyball win first ever playoff game, advance to OUA semifinals

The historic season from Brock’s men’s volleyball team was punctuated on Saturday night with a thrilling first-round playoff triumph over the Western Mustangs. The Badgers won the game 3-1 (25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23) in front of a roaring home crowd in the Bob Davis Gymnasium.

Despite being division rivals, the Badgers and Mustangs had faced off just once in the regular season this year, a mid-November win for Brock. The rematch delivered in a big way, as the action featured plenty of twists, turns, and exciting plays.

The Badgers were clearly propelled by their home crowd early on, as they jumped out to a 7-3 lead. Western was never able to regain the lead, or even tie it up, as Brock rode their cushion all the way through the end of the first set. Outside hitter Saulius Lianga was a standout in the first frame, posting five kills and providing great energy en route to a 25-23 first set victory.

In the second set, it was Western who took the early lead, capitalizing on four Brock errors to take an 11-7 lead. The Badgers quickly battled back and tallied a quick 5-1 run thanks to some stellar defense in the middle from setter Grant Reddon and middle Mark Naqvi.

After some back and forth blows, the inevitable and unstoppable Logan House arrived. Brock’s star outside hitter posted three kills in a row, two of them set up by Reddon and one unassisted to give Brock a three-point edge. This slim cushion was enough for Brock to work with, as they did not relent and took a second set win by a score of 25-20.

Looking to close out the game in three sets, the momentum was all on Brock’s side. The fans in Bob Davis were a huge lift, and the prospect of the program’s first playoff win was on the horizon. This worked to the Badgers’ advantage during the early part of the third set, as for every point that Western scored, Brock seemed to answer with two more of their own.

An unexpected shift in the game happened with Brock holding a typically insurmountable 21-15 lead. Needing only four more points to punch their ticket to the next round, Brock instead allowed the Mustangs to come storming back. Western blindsided the Badgers with a quick 3-0 run, then, following a Brock timeout, they grabbed four of the next six.

After yet another Badger timeout, Western put the set away with a 4-1 run, with two of the points coming off of Brock errors. Western improbably took a third set win, with a score of 26-24.

Following the unanticipated proverbial punch in the mouth, Brock came into the fourth set seemingly reeling a bit from the momentum shift. Western went up 7-3 early on, forcing Brock to take the first timeout of the set. The regrouping didn’t bode well for Brock’s comeback chances, as they surrendered a 6-2 run to put themselves in a 13-5 hole.

Another timeout from head coach Matt Ragogna provided the Badgers with another breather, and they came out looking sharper after the break. Slowly, Brock began to claw their way back into things, receiving a huge lift from the faithful supporters in the Badger Den.

Now, trailing just 21-18, the Badgers finally got the run that they needed. First, there was a kill by outside hitter Nanle Yusuf from Reddon. Then a block from Yusuf. Then a kill from Reddon to House. A final kill by Yusuf gave Brock the lead at long last, something they hadn’t seen on the scoreboard since late in the third set.

Two service errors from Brock were the only blemishes from the home side from that point on. Yusuf posted another kill to keep things tied at 23, and then House closed the game out. A thundering kill to Western’s endline put Brock on the doorstep, and one that snuck over the net sent Brock to the OUA semi-final. The dramatic comeback led to a 25-23 fourth set win, as the Badgers completed the 3-1 win.

House led the way for the Badger offense with 21 kills, while Lianga chipped in 15. Lianga also posted 11 digs, and Naqvi was excellent on defense as well with 6 blocks. Reddon did a superb job as always, racking up a staggering 48 assists.

The players were showered with “let’s go Badgers” chants after the final whistle, a well-deserved chorus to cap off the team’s final home game of the season. The Badgers advance to the OUA semifinals, where they will take on the undefeated McMaster Marauders in Hamilton on Wednesday night.

The Marauders will be a tough test for the Badgers, as they are for any team that comes up against them. Two of Brock’s three losses this season came at the hands of McMaster, but the playoffs can be a different story. McMaster was pushed to the brink by Windsor on Saturday night, and Brock hopes to produce an even better result as the underdogs on Wednesday.

The semifinal action will take place on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Burridge Gymnasium in Hamilton. The game can be streamed live on OUA.tv.