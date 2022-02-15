Men’s volleyball take two wins over Windsor

Brock’s men’s volleyball team returned to the court this weekend for the first time in 2022 with two big wins against the Windsor Lancers.

The Friday night matchup in Windsor was the first test of the calendar year for the Badgers, and they responded with a convincing 3-1 (25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25) win. On Sunday afternoon, the team grabbed another win with a 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16) victory at home.

The first set opened up with a familiar sight, four kills from outside hitters Logan House and Kylar Code. Brock kept Windsor at bay for the beginning portion of the set, holding a two or three point lead for most of the early going. A quick 4-0 Lancer run tipped the scales a bit, and the teams exchanged points for a while, eventually being tied 15-15.

From that point, Brock grabbed 10 of the next 14 points to close out the set and win 25-19. Six of those points came off Windsor errors, with a service ace from House, a block, and two kills mixed in.

The Badgers jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the second set, but held off the Windsor run this time around. Errors plagued the Lancers once again, as they recorded another 10 mishaps leading to a 25-16 second set win from Brock. The Badger attack was once again propelled by House, who racked up eight kills in the frame.

Looking for an easy sweep, the Badgers once again got out to a hot start. The teams exchanged blows again, but the middle of the set belonged wholly to the Lancers. With the score knotted at nine, Windsor broke the game open and went on a 7-2 run, this time capitalizing on four of Brock’s errors. The Badgers were never able to get back into it, and eventually dropped the third set by a score of 25-22.

After avoiding the sweep, Windsor took aim at a potential comeback victory, and battled hard in the fourth set on their home floor. This set was contentious all the way through, with neither side conceding more than three consecutive points. Tied at 24 with the win in sight, Brock grabbed three of the next four points to win the set 27-25. More heroics from House were in order, as he put the game to bed with back-to-back kills delivered by setter Grant Reddon.

House and Reddon were the stars of the game, as House recorded 23 kills, many of which were set up by Reddon, who tallied a staggering 38 assists. Reddon added five kills of his own, while Code contributed nine. On defense, middle Chris Chapman added four blocks, while Reddon and House added three each. House led the team in digs with eight, while Code and middle Jacob Ferland tallied seven each.

The Badgers headed home on Sunday for their first home game of 2022, for another matchup with the Lancers.

Yet another back-and-forth set was in order during Sunday’s first set, as the teams battled hard and split the game’s first 34 points. A Lancer service error, a kill from middle Chris Chapman, and a service ace from Ferland saw the momentum shift to Brock’s side and forced a Windsor timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Brock continued their strong play, and put the set away thanks to a final kill from outside hitter Nanle Yusuf, his fourth of the set. Brock took the first set by a score of 25-21.

A slow start in the second set led Brock into an early 7-2 hole, but the team fought back once again. A 7-1 run to close things out gave Brock a second set win by a score of 25-21. The Badgers shut down the Lancer offense to the tune of six blocks in the second frame.

Sunday’s third set was an uncharacteristic no-show for the Badgers, something that has been seen very infrequently this year for the team. 14 errors from the home side gave Windsor the opportunity to take a 25-12 set win.

Thankfully for the Badgers, they responded in the fourth set with a strong effort. With a fourth consecutive win in their reach, Brock took an early lead and never looked back, winning the fourth set 25-16 to complete the 3-1 win.

Reddon had another great game running the offense, as he posted another 30-plus assist effort. House led the way on kills with 12, while Yusuf and Code posted nine and six, respectively. Ferland tallied an impressive four assists, while Chapman racked up seven blocks in the win.

The Badgers will have a healthy break before their next game, an away matchup with Waterloo on Feb. 23. After that, Brock only has two more games remaining on the current schedule, incidentally both against the Warriors, before looking ahead to playoffs.