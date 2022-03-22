Men’s volleyball season comes to an end after hard-fought third place game

Brock’s men’s volleyball team will fall just short of a national tournament berth, but they should hold their heads high knowing that they just wrapped up their finest season in program history.

The Badgers’ season came to an end on Saturday night in Kingston, after they fought to the bitter end of a 3-0 (23-25, 24-26, 21-25) sweep against the Queen’s Gaels, the runners-up of the OUA East division.

This week in men’s volleyball actually began on Wednesday night in Hamilton, where the Badgers dropped a sweep to the undefeated McMaster Marauders in the OUA semi final match. McMaster is a juggernaut, they lost just eight sets all year long, and they trumped the East first-place University of Toronto in the championship game to win the provincial championship. Brock battled hard against the Marauders, but McMaster is just a class above the rest of the teams in the province.

After the semifinal loss, the Badgers packed their bags for a weekend trip to Kingston, with a ticket to the national championships in Winnipeg on the line.

Brock’s senior outside hitter Logan House, who was recently named the OUA West MVP, came out swinging in the first set. House racked up Brock’s first three kills and left his mark on the game from minute one. The Badgers capitalized on six errors from Queen’s in the first set, and the two teams battled hard to keep the score tied or within one for the bulk of the set.

With the score knotted at 14, the experienced Queen’s team ripped off a 4-0 run, forcing a Brock timeout. The Badgers battled to keep themselves in the hunt, but Queen’s continued to put up points and maintain their slim edge over Brock. At 24-21 with the Badgers on the ropes, House delivered back-to-back kills to give Brock a last gasp. After a Queen’s timeout, the Gaels delivered a set-winning kill to narrowly win the first set 25-23.

Queen’s came out of the second set on a 3-0 run, but House delivered once again with another two kills and a block to tie things up. The Badgers controlled much of the early part of the set from that point on, but another tightly contested set saw Brock reach a 17-13 lead. After a couple of kills from outside hitters Saulius Lianga and Dean Globocki, as well as an ace each from middle Mark Naqvi and right side Austin Janzen, the Badgers had the Gaels on the ropes with a 23-19 lead.

After a Queen’s timeout, the Badgers began to lose their composure. With their backs against the wall, the Gaels took seven of the set’s final eight points to steal the second set in front of their electric home crowd. The Badgers were stunned by the comeback, and dropped the second set by a heartbreaking score of 26-24.

The result of the second set seemed to spill over into the third, as the experience of the Gaels players became apparent. Queen’s raced out to an early 10-4 lead, but errors from the home side allowed Brock to claw their way back into things.

A 7-0 run in the middle of the set gave Brock the spark they needed, propelled by five Queen’s errors in a row, as well as a kill from Globocki and a kill from Lianga to take the lead. The Gaels responded with a run of their own, grabbing six of the next seven to take a 19-16 lead.

Despite the best efforts of the Badgers, the deficit in the late stages were too much to overcome, and they ended up dropping the third set by a score of 25-21. Queen’s punched their ticket to the national championships on their home floor, while Brock was sent packing to end their historic season.

House, in his final game as a Badger, led the way as always with 18 kills for the Badgers, while he and Naqvi combined for nine blocks. Second-team All-Star Grant Reddon posted 36 assists and 10 digs, as he closed out his excellent season.

Regardless of the result, the Badgers have transformed into a program with sustained success since head coach Matt Ragogna took the reins in 2019. Brock will certainly be back in the hunt for a national championship berth in the years to come, but the loss of House will leave the team with a big hole to fill going forward.

Many of the other standouts from this year’s team will be back in action next year though, so they should be able to continue to build upon the momentum from this season in 2022-23.