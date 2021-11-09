Men’s volleyball open their season with a convincing win over Guelph

It had been 616 days since Brock’s men’s volleyball team last saw in-game action when they opened the season on Friday night. After an OUA quarter-final appearance in 2020, the Badgers have waited a long time to continue their ascent as a program. An opening night sweep of the Guelph Gryphons delivered the first win in a season full of promise.

After the women’s team took care of business against Guelph, the men took the floor at the Bob Davis Gymnasium, aiming to deliver back-to-back wins for the Badgers faithful. A convincing performance from a team with high aspirations, as well as a big lift from an electric crowd helped lead Brock to a 3-0 win over Guelph to open the season 1-0.

Brock came out firing in the first set of the game, with kills from outside hitters Dean Globocki and Kylar Code to grab an early 4-0 lead. Errors from the Brock offense allowed Guelph a number of points, before senior outside hitter Logan House went on a tear. House, a 2020 OUA All-Star, racked up eight of the team’s 16 kills, en route to a 25-18 opening set win.

The story of the second set was the multitude of errors from the Guelph offense. Brock capitalized on Guelph’s miscues, as 14 of Brock’s 25 points were generated through Gryphon errors. House picked up another five kills in this set, and Code chipped in another two of his own. Second-year setter Grant Reddon added nine assists as Brock surged to a 25-17 win.

Looking to complete the sweep in the third set, the Badgers opened things up with a kill from middle Christopher Chapman on an assist from Reddon. Brock never looked back from that point, and despite some opportunities for the Gryphons, did not trail for the remainder of the contest. In fact, the Badgers did not trail at any point in the evening, in what turned out to be a very convincing win for the home team. Brock went on to take the third set by a score of 25-21.

House finished off the night leading the way for Brock with 20 kills and a .679 hitting percentage. Code and Globocki added seven kills each, while Reddon controlled the offense and generated 35 assists and six digs.

Preparedness and attention to detail proved to be key for the Badgers in their home opener.

“I was really impressed by the effort the boys put into making sure they were prepared tactically and mentally for the game,” said assistant coach Jacob Barker. “From the first point you could tell that we understood the game plan in place and were dedicated to seeing it through.”

In other OUA West action this weekend, McMaster took down Windsor in a tight contest (3-2), while Western swept the Waterloo Warriors in their matchup. The Badgers, Marauders and Mustangs open the season in a three-way tie for first place in the division in the very early stages of the 2021-22 campaign.

Next up for Brock is a matchup with the Western Mustangs. The teams will square off on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Bob Davis Gymnasium for this week’s lone game.