Men’s volleyball get back on track with two wins over Guelph

After a tough weekend series against McMaster, Brock’s men’s volleyball team came back hungry for a few wins this weekend against the Guelph Gryphons.

After defeating the Gryphons 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-20) on their home court Friday night, the Badgers grabbed a 3-1 (23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-23) road win on Sunday afternoon to improve to 4-2 on the year.

The first set of Friday’s game was a tightly contested one, with neither team holding a lead of more than two at any point. Trailing 22-20 late in the set, the Badgers’ offense went on an inspired run. Second-year setter Grant Reddon assisted on five kills to close out the game, three from senior outside hitter Logan House, one from middle Jacob Ferland, and the set point from outside hitter Saulius Lianga. Brock’s late-set efforts gave them a narrow 25-23 win.

In the second set, Brock played very consistently, and while they didn’t break out for any big scoring runs, they were able to keep the Gryphons at bay. Senior outside hitter Dean Globocki racked up five kills in the second set, while six errors from Guelph’s side propelled Brock to a 25-16 second set win.

Angling for the sweep in the third set, the Badgers came out firing. An opening 5-0 run from the home team, with two kills from House, a kill from Ferland and two Guelph errors, gave the Badgers an early lead. Guelph answered back quickly to keep it close, and it would remain close until the Gryphons cut the lead to one at 17-16.

The Badgers doubled the scoring output of the Gryphons from that point on after Guelph committed seven errors for Brock’s last eight points. Brock would win the third set by a score of 25-20 to complete the sweep and snap their two-game losing streak.

Excellent individual efforts from House, Globocki, and Ferland vaulted the Badgers to a win, as the three combined for 28 of the Badgers’ 37 kills on the evening. Reddon posted another 30-assist effort while running the offense, his third 30-assist game of the season. Libero Ethan Kalef also made his return to the starting lineup after missing time due to injury and led the team with eight digs.

The Badgers headed up to Guelph for a Sunday afternoon rematch looking for the season sweep of one of their biggest rivals.

The first set on Sunday remained as competitive as Friday night’s action. The teams played very evenly until Guelph took a late lead and appeared to have Brock on the ropes, up 23-20. After a timeout, the Badgers responded and took three of the next four points. However, an unfortunate service error from House would be the difference-maker, as Guelph took the first set 25-23.

The beginning of the crucial second set saw some unforced errors on the part of the Badgers, including a bad set, a service error and an attack error. Trailing 5-3, the Badgers then ripped off a huge 7-0 run. The run featured three kills and a block from House, as well as a few more errors from the Gryphons.

Playing with the 10-5 cushion, Brock coasted their way to a 25-13 second set win. The pair of senior hitters, House and Globocki, once again led the way, combining for 10 of Brock’s 15 kills.

The Badgers rode that momentum into the third set, where they jumped on the Gryphons early to take a 7-2 lead. Despite the game-high seven errors from Brock in this set, Guelph committed their fair share of errors as well. The visiting Badgers rode five straight errors from Guelph to the end of the set, and grabbed the pivotal win by a score of 25-19.

The fourth set was another tightly contested one, as both teams cleaned up their errors. The teams combined to commit just six errors, as opposed to the 14 committed in the third set. Brock spent most of the set either tied or trailing by a narrow margin, and while trailing 22-20 late, head coach Matt Ragogna called timeout to regroup for the crucial end of the set.

Ragogna’s team responded by grabbing four of the next five points to close things out. After a kill each from House, Globocki and Ferland, as well as a service ace from outside hitter Kylar Code, a Guelph attack error shut the door on the set, as well as the game. Brock would win the final set 25-23 to complete the season series sweep of the Gryphons.

House and Globocki combined to rack up a staggering 40 kills on the afternoon, while Ferland and Lianga paired up for five of the Badgers’ six blocks. Reddon had his highest assist output of the season with 51, while Kalef once again led the way with eight digs. Middle Mark Naqvi also totaled an impressive three service aces in the win.

The two weekend wins allowed Brock to improve to 4-2 on the season, and they now will take a two-game winning streak into the winter break.

The Badgers trail only McMaster in the OUA West standings, and will look to continue their strong play when regular season action resumes again in the new year.