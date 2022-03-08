Men’s volleyball cap off regular season with win over Waterloo

The men’s volleyball team picked up one final regular season win before the OUA playoffs begin this weekend. The Badgers took down the Waterloo Warriors in a 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23) win in front of home fans at the Bob Davis Gymnasium.

Brock had dropped a game to the Warriors the weekend prior, though they were short handed due to COVID-19 protocols and other injuries. Sunday afternoon was also the annual senior’s night, during which the graduating members of the team were honoured prior to the game. The players recognized were outside hitters Logan House and Dean Globocki, middle Chris Chapman, right side Austin Janzen, and Elijah Bugiardini.

Some of the seniors took little time at all to heat up after the ceremony, as Globocki and House both registered multiple kills early in the first set. The Badgers grabbed a 2-0 lead and never allowed Waterloo to take control, despite a pesky effort from the Warriors. Brock eventually won the first set 25-20, capitalizing on 12 errors from the opposing side.

It was the Warriors who led by a slim margin early in the second set, and weathered the storm of the Badger attack until a quick 4-0 scoring run forced the away team into a timeout. The flurry of points included a kill from Chapman, an ace from House, and a block from Janzen.

With Brock leading 20-19 late in the set, Waterloo then went on a run of their own. The Warriors grabbed six of the last nine points, and a final block secured a second set win for them by a score of 25-22.

The Badgers came out with something to prove in the pivotal third set, and got out to a quick 5-0 lead. The early deficit proved to be insurmountable for Waterloo, though they battled hard once again. Brock won the third set 25-22, despite Waterloo’s ability to tie it late at 21.

The two teams traded blows in the fourth set, neither wanting to drop the last game of the season. With the score at 5-5, Brock went on a 5-1 run to take a healthy lead once again. The Badgers controlled the middle part of the set as they had in the third, but a last ditch effort from the Warriors kept it tightly contested late. Brock ultimately held on, winning the set 25-23 to secure the 3-1 win.

House led the way for the Badger attack with 11 kills and five aces, as he has all season. House finishes the regular season leading the OUA in kills per set, and will go down as one of the finest players to come through the Brock program in its history.

Setter Grant Reddon posted another 30-plus assist performance, and added five digs as well. Janzen continued his strong play that began the weekend prior, doing a little bit of everything with seven digs, six kills and three blocks

At 7-3, Brock ends up in second place in the OUA West division, behind the undefeated McMaster Marauders. The Badgers will host the third place Western Mustangs in the first round of playoff action on Saturday night at Bob Davis.

Playoff schedules and news can be found here as things fall into place, and tickets for the games can be found here.