Men’s lacrosse continues their undefeated regular season streak with a win against Guelph

Brock’s men’s lacrosse team improved to 2-0 in the 2021 regular season after a close game against the Guelph Gryphons, which they ultimately took 10-8.

“This was the first big test of the year, our first big competition and we were excited to see how we would match up, and we did. We were even able to keep them beneath us throughout the game,” said Matt Attwood, offensive coordinator.

The team started the game strongly and had great defence throughout the entire game. The Guelph Gryphons tried to shut down the Badgers, but they just couldn’t do it. They were fired up and, even in the last quarter where the team started to get tired, they remained focused and fought off the Gryphons. The team can thank Simon Bellamy for some crucial saves late in the game. Great opportunities were taken away by Bellamy and the Badgers’ defence.

Bellamy’s amazing saves earned him the Player of the Match following Sunday’s game against Guelph. The team’s defence also played a role in this win over Guelph; the defence was strong and they played hard. They made big stops when they needed to and this is reflected in the score.

Captain Sam Leclair has had two hat tricks in two games. His leadership is only developing further as the games go on. Brock men’s lacrosse named their captains, Alexander Pace, Macgregor Allen, Sam Leclair and Simon Bellamy, prior to their first game against McMaster. All four had strong games on Sunday. The Badgers were steady on the faceoff; they only lost a handful throughout the game and remained strong on defence even after they lost a faceoff.

The pressure from strong offensive play allowed the Badgers to score 10 goals against the Gryphons. Along with Leclair’s three goals, midfielder Mitchell Zulian scored two goals, as did Aidan Buis. Nathan Braniff and Joshua Rex had one each and rookie Jack Fitzgerald scored his first goal in the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association.

Brock was undefeated in the 2019 regular season, and this game only continues their winning streak. It was a close game and Guelph almost completed the comeback in the second half, but the Badgers got it together in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter to shut them down and walk away with the win.

This game was a tough battle for the Badgers to fight. Their goals moving forward may be to tighten things up on offence and correct little things on defence in order to maintain their winning streak this season.

The Badgers will play their next regular-season game on the road against the Western Mustangs on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.