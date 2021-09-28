Meet the Brock Dance club

Brock Dance has offered an opportunity to be a part of a large community with a shared passion for dancing to Brock students for many years now. That is no different this year, except that they, like so many others, are forced to be online.

Any students looking to learn or show off their skills will be happy to know there are both competitive and recreational teams.

The recreational team offers programs for different levels; from beginner, intermediate, and advanced, to open level classes, which anyone can join regardless of their experience. The club offers 11 styles of dance, including lyrical, jazz, ballet, and hip-hop. Members are not restricted to one style, they can try as many as they’d like.

The competitive program works a little differently from the recreational one. Other than the level of experience required, the main difference is that members must go through an audition process. Dancers can audition for different styles and groups, who then compete at three university dance competitions during the second semester. Just as with the recreational program, dancers can audition for as many styles for the competitive team as they would like.

“What is great about Brock Dance is that our teams are also integrated within one another. There are individuals in the recreational program who are also on the competitive team, as well as teachers who bridge across both teams,” said Abbey Terry, President of the recreational team.

The recreational classes have a flat rate fee that members pay at the beginning of the year regardless of the number of classes taken. However, for the competitive team, fees can vary due to competitions, but depend on the number of dances someone is in.

Members can expect a team atmosphere built by upbeat, fun, and team-building classes. The club also hosts social events that bring all members together.

When students join, both the recreational and competitive teams begin to work on skills, technique, and choreography. All the practice that takes place throughout the year is then presented for the world to see at their annual recital.

“Each class works on one dance that is then showcased to family, friends, and the community. Our recitals are complete with incredible choreography, costuming, and is an overall fun performance opportunity,” said Terry.

In past years, the recitals were performed on stage, but due to COVID-19, Brock Dance has adapted to an online format. Last year, the recital was held via YouTube premiere. These recitals also help raise funds for RAFT Niagara, an organization that assists and empowers at-risk youth in the Niagara Region.

Not only are students able to participate as dancers, but they can also volunteer as teachers as well. The requirements are that they must have been part of the club in the past, and they must submit a choreography video with which class they would like to teach.

“The club will be accepting new members until the beginning of October, so it is a great opportunity to get involved. You also get CWC credit for partaking in the club or even just watching one of our performances,” said Terry.

Whether you have danced for years, or have never danced before, Brock Dance wants you to know that you are more than welcome to come out and take part in some way, as their club has something for everyone.

For more information visit the Brock Dance website or their Instagram @brockdance.