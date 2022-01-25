Meet Plant-Based at Brock, an all-inclusive plant-based student club

Plant-Based at Brock is making an impact within the Brock community and even the larger Niagara Region.

Chae Lynn Bush is a fourth-year psychology student at Brock and president of Plant-Based at Brock, a student club intended to connect like-minded individuals and promote a plant-based lifestyle.

When not in her student “domain,” Bush teaches yoga, enjoys reading, or doing any type of outdoor activity for that matter, in an effort to make more positive lifestyle choices.

“In 2019, I became vegan when I began to realize the impact of my own lifestyle choices. Shortly after I made the switch, I sought out other ways in which I could make a positive change at my own university,” said Bush. “I found the Brock University Vegan Society at Brock and attended their first-ever meeting. I was blown away by the sense of community that I had felt just from being in a room filled with like-minded people. We all had different backgrounds but were connected by a single motivation to minimize our impact on the environment and the living species of the world.”

Shortly after joining the club, Bush became their education chair. In this role, she provided short presentations at club meetings about various topics in the realm of veganism with the intention to share her personal experiences and knowledge to spark conversation.

Bush has worked her way up within the BUSU-sanctioned club after being elected as vice president in 2020 and then president in 2021.

“Our main goal this year is to keep trying to find ways to connect students and educate the community while on a virtual platform,” said Bush.

A lot of their past events, which have included climate protests, farm sanctuary visits, and information tables, succeeded because the club was able to connect in person with those whose attention had been piqued by them and their mission. However, the pandemic and online school have created somewhat of an obstacle for the club, as they have struggled to keep members engaged while hosting events through a computer screen.

The club has managed to stay positive and adaptive during these unprecedented times, however. They are currently aiming for one event per month during the winter semester. Next week, they are hosting a virtual cooking class happening on Microsoft Teams where they will be making plant-based stuffed peppers.

In February, they will be hosting a virtual Valentine’s Day themed bingo event where players will have the chance to win one of three gift cards to Rise Above, Niagara’s first vegan restaurant located in downtown St.Catharines on St. Paul Street.

In March, there will be a virtual movie night scheduled to watch Kiss the Ground, a documentary released in 2020 that offers an agricultural perspective on the prioritization of animal and plant diversity.

Beyond events, Plant-Based Brock is also planning on creating original educational materials to support those looking to make the switch to a plant-based diet.

“One of the most exciting and ambitious goals I am looking forward to as president this semester is creating a plant-based pamphlet with the other executives. We are planning on filling a pamphlet with tips to help veg-curious students navigate their first experiences eating plant-based,” said Bush.

Due to the struggles of the pandemic, the club wants to focus on advertising local restaurants and small businesses that have plant-based options and initiatives. The list will be posted on their social media.

The club has had multiple students join prior to transitioning to a plant-based diet themselves. After receiving support and guidance from other members, they have chosen to adopt a plant-based diet and they credit the club for facilitating that.

“I believe we are impacting the Brock community by starting the conversation about going plant-based and serving as a support network for those looking for more information on how to do so,” said Bush.

The typical club conversation varies from tasty plant-based recipe finds to navigating family dinners as a plant-based eater. Having a safe space to talk to people about these experiences creates a big impact in the plant-based community.

The club provides a platform for Bush and others to share what they have learned and to learn from others. In a way, the club is spreading health and wellness but they are also spreading conscious eating, encouraging exploration in the kitchen, and creating positive relationships with food.

The Plant-Based at Brock club is inclusive in every way imaginable and welcomes anyone interested. For more information, connect with the club on Instagram, Facebook, or via email at [email protected].