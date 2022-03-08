Matt Reeves’ The Batman earns its spot as one of the best Batman films 

10 years after the last standalone live-action Batman movie, the caped crusader returns to the screen in a film with a darker theme and a new approach. Matt Reeves adds a layer of depth to the franchise that allows it to dive into unexplored villains and a new portrayal of Batman.

This reboot is a great way to introduce non-Batman fans to the story, as Reeves’ The Batman is a suspenseful noir detective story faithful to the comics. The movie follows the Riddler (Paul Dano) terrorizing the city. He is brutally killing corrupt politicians and influential people, uncovering their many lies. At every crime scene, he leaves an elaborate puzzle for Batman (Robert Pattison) to decipher. Batman has to work alongside Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and Alfred (Andy Serkis) to stop him.

While Pattinson of Twilight fame was heavily criticized when he was cast as the next Batman, after his performance, he has received nothing but praise, demonstrating that he was the perfect casting choice for Reeves’ idea of Batman. This dark, sad, and solemn look at Bruce Wayne is the most vulnerable we have seen him yet.

One of Batman’s many appeals has always been the villains, and while previous installments relied heavily on the Joker, Reeves tapped the Riddler, another iconic Batman baddie, to replace him as the main antagonist this time around. He’s terrifying, cunning, and a great introduction to this new era of Batman. Watching Batman solve the Riddler’s puzzles feels like something from movies like Se7ven or Zodiac. The detective aspect of his character has not been explored so heavily before in a Batman movie.

The portrayal of Gotham City is beautifully dark. As the name states, it has a gothic feeling; it rains all the time, the lighting and shadow work with the city backdrop is phenomenal. Despite clocking in at three hours, time can easily slip away as you get lost admiring the film’s scenery and atmosphere. Additionally, the pacing and the plot keep audiences engaged and the momentum going.

Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, is right on par with Pattison. Their chemistry together resulted in fantastic scenes throughout the movie. Her role was pivotal; the way she was introduced and the way she moved the story forward felt natural. Jeffrey Wright, as Lieutenant James Gordon, sometimes felt like a backdrop to allow Batman to shine. Some of the character’s potential felt held back although Wright’s performance was stellar as well.

Dano, playing the Riddler, was scary. His scenes could have been straight out of a horror film, and as previously mentioned, the involvement of a great villain is one of The Batman’s main strengths. Colin Farrell, as the penguin, is unrecognizable, the makeup department stepped up big time for his transformation. John Turturro, playing Carmine Falcone, gave one of his best performances as he is mostly known for comedic roles but he demonstrated his range in this serious role.

Overall, this is the level blockbuster films should aim for, this is the amount and quality of entertainment a movie as big as The Batman should be expected to offer. Reeves stayed true to the source material and set the stage for future installments. The Batman is a must-see for moviegoers, comic book fans, and everyone in between.