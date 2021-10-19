Major comeback for the Brock men’s lacrosse team

On Thursday, Oct. 14, the Brock men’s lacrosse team took on the Western Mustangs on home turf. A tough loss to the Mustangs earlier in the month left the Badgers eager for the win this past Thursday night. The Badgers defeated the Mustangs 13-8, moving them up into first place in the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association.

The Badgers dominated the game right off the hop, with an early lead over Western.

They led the second quarter 5-3, but the lead was taken by Western in the third quarter, forcing the Badgers to come back fighting in the final quarter. Seven record-breaking goals were scored in the last quarter by Brock’s offence.

Boedy Shields was awarded player of the game, his defensive job brought the Mustangs to a halt and was instrumental in the Badger’s victory.

The boys stuck to their game and took care of the ball. They stayed focused and positive, even when Western went on a run and tried to test them. The Badgers dominated this game and showed that they want a spot at the playoffs and, if they keep playing the game they know best, they might even stand a chance at claiming a medal.

Goalie Simon Bellamy did the team proud, only letting in a few goals. Alex Pace scored three unreal goals while Nathan Braniff contributed three more. It was a great game for the Badgers. Their determination and drive to win shows clearly that they are in it for a medal this year.

Catch the men’s lacrosse team as they play at Guelph for their last game of the season before the playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 24.