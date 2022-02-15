Laurel Hell is a new sound for Mitski, and that’s not a bad thing

Mitski’s much-anticipated album Laurel Hell brings something new to the musician’s deeply emotional style. The philosophy behind this album is that maybe it’s time to dance about all the intense feelings she’s been singing about since her debut. Be The Cowboy introduced songs with more danceable music and sad lyrics like “Why Didn’t You Stop Me?” so this new album isn’t that surprising, as it follows that trajectory.

Fans got a sense of what the overall sound would be like with early releases such as “Working for the Knife,” “Heat Lighting,” and “The Only Heartbreaker” which accurately depict the sound of Laurel Hell. They set the tone for an album full of songs with hard-hitting lyrics accompanied by synth-pop, and sometimes upbeat music. “The Only Heartbreaker” was a strong early release for the album and is one of the best songs featured here. “Working For The Knife” captures her frustration as an artist while “Heat Lightning” evokes a very specific sense of scenery and uses the synth sound present in the more upbeat songs in a moodier and more tense way.

The album is cohesive with a variety of songs that complement each other well. There are songs with the slower quiet tone some Mitski fans may be more familiar with. Some fans haven’t responded well to the new album, specifically the implementation of retro upbeat songs, which has led to the instrumentation in “Should’ve Been Me” to be compared to the theme music from a Mario Kart level and left those fans craving her earlier work that languished in sorrow. However, others find the sound the artist has brought to this album refreshing and fun.

Laurel Hell starts strong with “Valentine, Texas” which is slower and lower energy than some of the later songs on the album, but introduces the heavy use of synths and percussion that will appear throughout. The energy of the album builds over the course of a few songs and then dips during the slower songs that are interspersed throughout.

“Stay Soft” is flirty and danceable but also has the artist’s skillfully belted vocals. This album does well by having songs that live in a very similar place musically without being too similar in terms of tone and content. “Everyone” brings the energy of the album down a bit but has a solid drive to it that carries it to the following songs. “Love Me More” is similar to “The Only Heartbreaker,” pairing more upbeat music with heartfelt lyrics. Songs like these define the sense that this album encourages listeners to dance about the intense emotions Mitski has been tackling with her music since the beginning of her career.

The final song “That’s Our Lamp” brings the energy up again with synths and percussion. Mitski uses lyrical repetition about relatable feelings to really get listeners involved emotionally in her music. “That’s Our Lamp” is a terrific example of this.

Laurel Hell creates a specific emotional experience by interspersing slow songs with fast ones. It captures the highs and lows one experiences when recovering from a break up, trying to feel fine about soul-crushing moments, to really feeling fine, to falling into yearning and loneliness again.

In general, Mitski’s music has a very distinctive sound that makes it cohesive. It can all kind of blend together on a first listen, but each of her albums does something different, and Laurel Hell is no exception.