Last week for residents to share input on St. Catharines’ Horticulture Management Plan

St. Catharines has been known as the Garden City since the 1800s because of the plethora of flora on display in the city’s 1000 acres of parks, gardens, open green spaces and trails. Despite this, there is no municipal management plan in place for these areas.

As a result, city employees have created a tentative horticulture management plan and are requesting public comment. Following the public’s response, a final proposal will be developed and submitted to city council later this year.

The proposed management plan would examine the city’s horticultural assets, including flower displays, hanging baskets, and gardens in public parks, to determine how they should be managed and preserved.

This plan is being approached from a more modern and collaborative perspective, with the city intending to partner with neighbourhood organisations, local beekeepers and pollination gardens, community gardens, and food displays. These partnerships are being incorporated into the plan to ensure that local residents have a big say and creative input in how the city’s horticulture is not only managed but also displayed.

The city currently manages approximately 200+ flower displays in 100+ locations, as well as a variety of other horticultural assets. Many of the individually operated gardens, exhibitions, and naturalisation sites in and around the city are not included in these numbers.

In the years between the 1970s and before the 2000s, St. Catharines had a surge in the expansion of its parks and subdivisions, as well as its horticultural assets. However, many of those plants are nearing the end of their lives or no longer have the same impact on beautification as they previously had. As a result, the management plan is primarily concerned with modernising many of these areas while also ensuring that these assets are maintained in a sustainable manner.

To that end, the plan includes 54 recommendations for converting certain resource-intensive displays into ecologically friendly naturalised areas, as well as identifying high-traffic locations for continuing plantings, focusing on a more polished look and manicured aesthetic.

Some of these recommendations include preserving and upgrading high traffic and major entry areas of parks and community gardens by promoting healthy native perennials and grasses, as well as transitioning away from annual bedding plants and toward alternative plant materials. The city will also ensure that the current irrigation system is properly set and operating.

In terms of sustainability, the city intends to minimize the use of resources like water, fertilizer and single-use materials in order to reduce the city’s output of greenhouse gases and carbon emissions.

Since the beginning of February, the proposed plan and an accompanying explanatory film have been available on the city’s website as part of an online open house. Residents are still able to share their input on the plan, provide comments on how they think it should be undertaken, or ask questions about the project and can do so until the open house closes on Thursday, Mar. 17.

Residents who desire to engage in the ongoing open house or who want to see the draft horticulture plan are encouraged to visit the city’s public engagement website, EngageSTC. The draft plan will be reviewed and finalized in April 2022 and should be presented to council shortly after finalization.