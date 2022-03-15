Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly exposed the contradictions of the music industry from the inside out 7 years ago

Kendrick Lamar’s third full-length studio album To Pimp A Butterfly was released seven years ago today. It’s hard to imagine the landscape of the music industry after March 2015 when Lamar’s magnum opus exposed its contradictions from the inside out.

“Wesley’s Theory,” the first track on the album, kicks off with a dizzying mix of modernized g-funk: jazzy drums, Thundercat’s unmatched bass and hypnotic pedal-work — all of which is overseen by LA’s production extraordinaire Flying Lotus.

It’s a track that encapsulates, sonically and thematically, what the album is aiming at, a scathing critique of the colonization of the Black mind as it’s been embedded in the entertainment industry via hip hop.

Examining through this lens issues such as race (“Alright,” “The Blacker the Berry”), pride (“King Kunta,” “Hood Politics”), lust and the paradoxes of being a famous rapper who is self-consciously apart of the mechanisms being critiqued and the depression and cycles of self-hatred associated with that (“These Walls,” “u”).

Returning to “Wesley’s Theory,” it’s significant that the song positions the music industry itself as a woman who is lustfully exploited, “at first I did love you / But now I just want to f*ck.. You was my first girlfriend,” etc. What’s often missed in examinations of this record is that the almost laughable hyperbole of the narrator’s childish libidinal attachment to the industry is also, terrifyingly, the locus of the album’s critique of our moment, going beyond the racial particularities found in being a rapper that are also important to the song.

“Wesley’s Theory” makes one central claim: the infantilizing effects of fame, money, power and image are the motors that keep the entertainment industry humming along merrily as it churns out products with the grist of anything; any history, story, past style. This is not excluding the racial injustices experienced in lower socio-economic places such as Lamar’s hometown of Compton, California, a place where successfully making it as a rapper may be the only way to bring the much needed spotlight onto that place, but in doing so the “pimping of the butterfly,” as Lamar puts it, has already taken place, the damage has been done.

This idea is more explicitly explored on “The Blacker the Berry,” which Lamara performed phenomenally at the 2016 Grammys, “I’m the biggest hypocrite of 2015 / Once I finish this, witnesses will convey just what I mean.” Lamar then fulfills his promise by finishing the song with the devastating line, “so why did I weep when Trayvon Martin was in the street / When gang-banging make me kill a n*gga blacker than me? / Hypocrite.” While Kendrick is using concrete examples pertaining to his own life here, the whole of the album examines this contradiction in its very form as a rap album and Lamar as an ambassador for this message, despite being integrated into the machine. There’s a similarity here to something that author David Foster Wallace said in an interview when talking about critiquing the entertainment industry,

“There are two options: One is you direct the attack only to people who are willing to listen to the complexity. But those aren’t the people who are enslaved by entertainment anyway. Or you find some way to make the attack on entertainment entertaining. In which case you’ve been captured by the very thing you’re fighting against.”

This DFW quote seems prophetic after thinking about recent cultural products that take the latter approach, such as Bo Burnham’s Inside. This point is also made by Lamar on the track “Hood Politics” where he criticizes rap fans for moaning about complex and important rap being dead when an artist like Killer Mike still exists. “Critics want to mention that they miss when hip hop was rappin’. If you did, then Killer Mike’d be platinum.” That being said, Lamar’s project has been so impactful because it straddles the line between the two methods DFW presents, which explains the rapper’s intense fixation and struggle with his own hypocrisies best exemplified in the previously mentioned, “The Blacker the Berry.”

If Lamar is the one who took the inner message of hip hop in the mainstream to its critical peak in 2015, this explains the retreat into a safe mainstream sound on his next album, 2017’s DAMN.

It’s worth risking the argument that after the release of To Pimp a Butterfly, hip hop’s ability to convey its origins of the African-American experience was fully symbolized in the context of the new century, which has tried to pretend those roots of injustice are no more. The album had such a rupturing effect that it made the following years’ best hip hop releases have to center in on certain niches to convey anything close to the powerful messages found on it. Examples include the internet/glitchy experimentalism angle seen in groups like JPEGMafia, Death Grips and Lil Ugly Mane; a kind of new-age spiritualism best exemplified by the KIDS SEE GHOSTS project; or a semi-return to traditionalism qua A Tribe Called Quest, Denzel Curry, Run the Jewels, etc.

The only hip hop record that had nearly the same amount of mainstream success as Butterfly, reaching no.1 on the US charts, and that was also as self-conscious as a mainstream hip hop product was Tyler, the Creator’s IGOR, released in 2019. What’s telling about Tyler’s record though is that it fully embraces pastiche with a sort of 1980s funk, jazz and soul pantomiming that’s quite a bit of fun, but it lands squarely in the second method of DFW’s ideas on the critique of entertainment. It’s captured by the very revival it’s miming.

Personally, I will never forget when Butterfly dropped. I was in the 10th grade and it managed to catch buzz at my otherwise milquetoast suburban high school. A friend of mine was raving about it in my visual-tech class and so I finally decided to listen to one of the main singles from the record, “King Kunta.” After that moment I was not only a fan of Kendrick Lamar’s artistic vision but, like many, I was highly informed by it.