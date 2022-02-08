Kanye West’s classic debut album The College Dropout celebrates its 18th anniversary

Released on Feb. 10, 2004, Kanye West’s The College Dropout rocketed the Chicago rapper into global superstardom that, for better or worse, hasn’t waned in the 18 years since.

Though he’s nothing short of a controversial figure now, West’s debut album was an earnest and successful attempt to break hip hop out of its moribund gangster fixations by presenting an emerging African American middle-class experience in all of its complexities.

Witty, rebellious, triumphant, and arrogant; there are a few different ways to describe Kanye West at the beginning of his career, and they’re rightfully contradictory. What Dropout demonstrated was that West was not afraid to say out loud what he saw as a covering up of historical wounds in the flaunting bling era of hip hop, all the while wearing a polo shirt and bragging about the expensive watches he owned, “I got a problem with spending before I get it / We all self conscious I’m just the first to admit it” he proclaims on the song “All Falls Down.”

The rapper had been producing for Jay-Z before hopping on the mic himself, and, as the legend goes, impressed Jay-Z with his lyrics so much that he got signed to Jay’s record label, Roc-A-Fella records, after facing pushback of other kinds in the music industry prior to his being signed. It was in collaboration with Roc-A-Fella and Def Jam Recordings that The College Dropout was released. Old videos on YouTube are still floating around that capture the precious chemistry that West and Jay Z had in the studio around the early 2000s. Jay-Z would make it onto one of the album’s most notable tracks, “Never Let Me Down.”

The record, which has gone four-times platinum as of 2020, also displayed West’s signature production chops, an irresistible concoction of pitch-shifted autotune (dubbed “chipmunk soul”) mixed with soul and R&B samples, all of which is kept grounded by the drum machine skills that West had emulated from the influential production style of the late J Dilla.

“Jesus Walks,” one of the main singles off the record, is an outstanding example of all of the above and has unsurprisingly lived on all these years later in fans’ heads as one of the greatest distillations of the rapper’s early genius. Alongside top-notch production, the song balances both socially and self-conscious lyrics with apt religious motifs; it’s spiritually Kanye West through and through, and not the unfocused spiritual flourishing found on last year’s Donda or 2019’s Jesus is King.

I’d be remiss not to talk about the endearing skits in-between and at the end of the album’s tracks, each one painting an unapologetic West as a thorn in the side of the uptight college system that cares more about functioning as a business than unlocking potentials. It’s a bitter criticism that only appears more prophetic in the 18 years since.

Kanye West would go on to drop more mainstream shattering albums after The College Dropout, all of which still spark debate amongst his most die-hard fans about which one is his best.

A whole class of mainstream R&B artists (Drake) as well as big names in conscious hip hop (Kendrick Lamar) openly cite the Chicago rapper as having shaped their tastes early on. The Grammy-winning album would even spawn its own sub-genre in the second half of the 2010s that still exerts an influence on production styles today.

It’s not hard, then, to look back on West’s debut album as one of the greatest pieces of popular music in the 21st century.