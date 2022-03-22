Internships vs. co-op: what’s right for you?

By: Devin D’Gama – Volunteer Contributor

Getting experience in whatever field you wish to study in is a valuable aspect of education. For post-secondary students, these experiences allow them to apply the theoretical information that is learned in lecture halls and seminars to real-world situations.

Perhaps the two most attractive types of experiential education in Canada are co-op programs and internships. These are also the two programs that are offered right here at Brock. Though the terms are sometimes used interchangeably, there are key differences that students must be aware of if they hope to leverage the experience into a full-time career.

First we can look at the internship. Internships are usually based upon an agreement between a student and an employer (whether a non-profit, small business, or corporation) whereby the student agrees to work for a specified period of time. Usually, this period lasts a single four month term.

The internship is versatile in that the student may be allowed to choose where they work, the conditions can be flexible provided that academic credit requirements are met, and the position can either be paid or unpaid. Internships are ideal for students who are relatively inexperienced and want to get involved in the workplace setting. They will receive valuable on-the-job training while helping contribute to the organization in a variety of ways.

A co-op placement is usually a multi-work term agreement that is part of a structured curriculum. In a co-op program, a student will typically alternate between work terms and school terms for a period of five years. Traditionally, co-op placements are full-time, paid positions with one employer that is partnered with the university. In a co-op placement, students are often asked to take on substantial responsibilities, engaging in intensive work that requires a focused and specific skill set.

As a student exploring experiential education, it is important to consider your own priorities to decide which type is right for you. A co-op placement normally requires much more of a time commitment. However, there are benefits to choosing this route because they are virtually all paid. An internship may be right for you if you simply want to gain experience in a workplace setting while completing your degree. Another aspect students must consider is that co-op programs usually tack on an extra year of school, while the internship can usually be completed for credit within the four years of your degree.

Ultimately, all types of experiential education can be valuable to a student’s academic and professional journey. It allows students to gain and apply knowledge outside of a traditional classroom setting. However, if one wishes to fully leverage their experience, taking the time to weigh the benefits of a co-op versus an internship is prudent.