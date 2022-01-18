In-person class attendance shouldn’t be required for full marks

As the semester gets underway and everyone receives their course outlines, I’ve noticed a pattern that’s just a little bit disturbing.

There are still a lot of professors who are doing things to incentivize in-person attendance. Specifically, I’ve both seen and heard from others that some professors are going to be keeping track of attendance in lectures as a graded component of the class.

I’ve seen other professors going about it a different way, not necessarily making attendance mandatory for a grade, but rather including a stipulation in the syllabus that if attendance is high and consistent throughout the term, the class will not have to write a final exam.

I don’t think either of these policies are great ideas even during the best of times, but especially now, with a new surge in COVID-19 cases, they feel like a recipe for disaster.

Before the pandemic, I always resented professors taking attendance, especially when it was in a lecture, and even more so when it counted for marks. It always felt a little infantilizing to me; after all, we’re all adults, shouldn’t it be my business if I decide not to come to lecture? Seminars were a bit of a different story, I could understand why it was important to be present for a course component based on discussion. But if I choose not to come and listen to your lecture in person, that’s on me, isn’t it?

Two years into a pandemic and it seems to me that assigning marks to any kind of in-person component without providing an online alternative is just doing a disservice to students.

I can understand the desire to get back to how things were before the pandemic. Lots of people enjoy meeting face-to-face for classes, office hours and other course components, instructors included. Incentivizing in-person attendance might feel like a way to get back to normal.

I would implore anyone who’s thinking about their course design and how to assign marks and deliver course content to consider the way that the pandemic still affects everyone differently.

While it might be true for those of us who were able to be fully vaccinated and have relatively strong immune systems that a case of COVID-19 will be relatively mild. That’s not the case for everybody though. Not everyone comes to class on a level playing field when it comes to their immune system. Students might come to your class with pre-existing conditions that you have no idea about. They might even come to your class with pre-existing conditions that they have no idea about. All it takes is being infected with COVID-19 for someone to find out they have a heart condition, and oh, wouldn’t you know, that supposedly mild infection just got a lot worse.

When you incentivize in-person attendance, whether it’s through grades, final exam-related bribery, or even delivering content in the lecture that you don’t deliver through posted slides or lecture notes, you are encouraging students to prioritise attendance over everything else. Before the pandemic, that meant that some time in the middle of October, lecture halls would be full of sniffling students, sick with the first-year-flu. Now, it means that your students might feel obligated to come to class if they’re experiencing mild symptoms of what may or may not be COVID-19, and that’s a problem.

It’s not easy to structure a course. It’s especially difficult to structure a course with both in-person and online options that give students the same opportunity to learn whether they ever step foot into your classroom or not. However, given the circumstances, having empathy from the get-go for what students might be going through is the right thing to do.

Students deserve to have an equitable opportunity to complete all graded components of a course. Right now, that means providing online equivalents to in-person activities, whether you as a professor feel that is ideal or not.