Improv Niagara offers an opportunity for the community to stay involved during lockdown

Improv Niagara provides opportunities for members of the community to become involved in improvisational comedy, and luckily, they have continued their regular offerings amidst the most recent lockdown measures.

Although it isn’t new for them to move their format online due to the pandemic, it is refreshing to have such a unique opportunity available to be a part of despite the lockdown measures being in place.

“Improv Niagara wants to be the home for improv comedy in Niagara. [We try] to serve Niagara as far as improv goes, in three different ways: improv shows, classes, and corporate team building activities,” said Brie Watson, Artist Director at Improv Niagara.

While the price for their in-person shows normally ranges from $10 -$15, for the time being, the shows are free while they are online. They believe it is not fair to ask for a ticket price for shows on Zoom. However, they do continue to accept donations from anyone looking to show their support.

When in-person shows return, students will be able to purchase tickets at a discounted rate.

“Improv can be a great outlet for students, especially these past years. School can be so stressful and we know that laughter [can be] the best medicine, so we provide an outlet for people wanting to come to the show or classes, it is a great way to blow off some steam,” said Watson.

The shows are unscripted and spontaneous, with performers taking suggestions from the audience and making up scenes and sketches on the spot.

As for upcoming virtual events, there are two options for the community to join and participate free of charge. First up, on Wed. Jan. 19, the All-In Improv Jam will happen, then the BIPOC Improv Jam will take place on Tues. Jan. 24. Both events will occur at 7 p.m through Zoom.

“It is open to all levels of experience, we catch everyone up before we get into it. We want to make sure everyone is comfortable,” said Watson. “We’re not going to make anyone feel bad, we’re there to make people feel good and have a good time.”

The BIPOC Improv jams offer a space to increase the level of comfort for people who identify as BIPOC. This space was created during the pandemic and has gained momentum they wish to continue.

The accessibility of the online platform has allowed for involvement not only from the local community but from other regions like Toronto. The Improv Jams will run once a month virtually until it is safe to meet in person again.

It is worth noting that Improv Niagara has involvement with the Brock community as well. Other than offering discounted prices for shows, they have collaborated with the Brock Improv Club with holiday fundraisers before the pandemic.

“It’s not restrictive as to how old you are, where you are in life in terms of school, if you have graduated or not,” said Watson. “It is always open to Brock students.”

So whether as a spectator or a participant, there are multiple ways to get involved with the improv comedy community in Niagara.

For more information visit their website, their Instagram @improvniagara or their Twitter @ImprovNiagara. You can also reserve your spot here for the All-In event, and here for the BIPOC event.