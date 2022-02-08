If you’ve ever wondered how to make a zine, check out Rethinking Property

Rethinking Property is an online zine tutorial offered by the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts. The Center for Studies in Arts and Culture has presented this public tutorial that can be accessed for free through this link.

Sarah Fisher, the creator of the tutorial, walks viewers through her process of creating a zine inspired by the theme “rethinking property,” and invites viewers to make their own.

A zine is a form of self publication that uses visual and text-based expression. It can include drawing, painting, typography, poetry, and prose. Zines can be reproduced with limited resources which makes them appealing for beginners to try out. The example Fisher has constructed focuses primarily on typography and illustration.

Zines can be made based on any topic, but this particular tutorial draws on research supported by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council. It reflects on what ownership means and how one can imagine property differently. Fisher writes about Fort St. Joseph, reimagining the space with the help of her writing and illustrations.

The form of the zine can be used by anyone with any level of artistic skill, as long as you have something to say and the motivation to put the ideas out there. Fisher includes not only images of her completed zine for viewers, but a series of helpful tips that would be useful for people who haven’t approached making a zine before and may be overwhelmed by the idea of it.

Fisher advises that any aspiring zine makers discuss the content of their work with others to spark new ideas and get inspired. She shares process images of the work that went into making her zine, which gives viewers more appreciation for the work that goes into this creative process. Fisher’s zine is just five pages, but there is potential to put together zines of varying lengths depending on the content.

Her tutorial is detailed, thoughtful, and a great example of the kinds of artistic events that can happen even when it’s hard to gather in person. Seeing someone share their interest in something like this, and combine interests in visual art with examining the nature of property and ownership in Canada, is certainly exciting.

Staying connected with the virtual and in-person events going on on Brock’s main campus as well as the Marilyn I. Walker campus is a great way to stay connected with the university as we move from online classes back to in-person learning. Be sure to check their website regularly for updates and news on upcoming events.