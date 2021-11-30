How to get into High Intensity Interval Training

High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is the silver bullet of training methods, and for good reason. It works extremely well for getting into shape in a very limited amount of time.

HIIT involves anaerobic exercise in short bursts repeated until exhaustion, which is what makes it feared by many. However, it’s the fastest way to increase your VO2 max, the highest rate of oxygen consumption when doing phased exercise, making it incredibly effective.

If you are considering doing HIIT training, it is important to note that it’s a very demanding form of exercise and can be a sure-fire way to get injured if you aren’t careful. So if you aren’t familiar with it and don’t know where to start, check out some of the general tips below to approach HIIT training in a safe way.

Structure

It’s probably helpful to think of the structure of your HIIT exercise along the lines of a generic story arch: you’ve got your rising action which is your warm up routine, your climax, which is the repetitive, maximum output exercise you chose to do, and you can’t forget the denouement, aka your cool-down exercise.

The goal of this kind of training is the climax of course, so it might be more helpful to think of it as a series of climaxes, considering you will be repeating them several times.

What exercises to do

This is where things get highly personal. The “right” exercises to do for HIIT are not set in stone, and given that it depends highly on the cardiovascular ability of the individual, anything from fast walking to sprinting up hills can be considered an appropriate exercise for this kind of training format. Whatever you choose to do, it needs to be pushing you to your limit; note that that doesn’t mean pushing you beyond your limit, you can leave that to the competitive athletes, but you should be facing some serious resistance from your body which will be from the build-up of lactic acid — it should burn.

A general rule of thumb is that whatever exercise you choose to do, be it rowing, running, exercises with weighted ropes, kickboxing, etc., you want to maintain a 2:1 ratio of work to rest. So if you sprint hills for twenty seconds, you should take a 10 second break between those sprints. Usually, you want to keep moving during your break to keep your body warm, either by walking or lightly jogging in one spot if space is limited.

How much to do

Again, this varies from person to person. A HIIT session could last you four minutes or 30 minutes depending on who you are. What’s important is that you aren’t underdoing it or overdoing it. This type of training requires an extremely deliberate tracking of time based on the exercise of choice in order to ensure that you hit that sweet spot where you’re working at roughly 95 per cent of your VO2 max during exercise intervals. You want to be working right at the edge of your ability for whatever amount of time you’re doing and making sure that you’re able to keep that up for at least three or more rounds.

Things to be careful about

As mentioned before, you want to make sure you’re warmed up and ready to go. Take time before to do some dynamic exercises that are similar to your chosen high intensity exercise. If you do sprints on an exercise bike, for example, doing 5 minutes of low-intensity biking before your sprints would be a good idea.

Also, because anaerobic exercise by definition occurs when there is a lack of free oxygen, that means your body is using stored glucose as fuel to transform into lactate, giving you the energy for the short bursts of movement you’ll be doing. This is good because it means you work off those pesky carbohydrates you’ve been guiltily snacking on. However, this also means that if you go into your HIIT session having not eaten much food, especially too few carbs, you can be highly susceptible to faintness and nausea, unless you are adapted to high-intensity training in a near ketogenic state. So make sure you’ve eaten at least something before doing HIIT.

With all that being said, HIIT training has massive benefits; it’s both efficient in time and in reaching your fitness goals. One study out of McMaster University lead by Professor Martin Gabala, using what is called the Gabal regimen, found that their specific type of HIIT training done three times a week (at 95 per cent VO2 max) had similar benefits to those doing steady-state exercise (roughly 60 per cent VO2 max) five times a week.

So if you have the motivation, HIIT training might be a suitable option for you to get in shape quickly without the major time commitment, just be ready to work hard.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional advice or an opinion of any kind. Readers are advised to seek professional advice from a trained expert regarding any specific questions they may have about HIIT or any related activity.