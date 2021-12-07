How to eat more plant-based during the holidays

With the times ever-changing and plant-based foods becoming more and more accessible, it’s important to consider the options readily available to reduce our footprint and attempt more sustainable holiday eating.

​​Persuading people to go vegan should not be the mission. The mission is to inspire. Very few people decide to make the lifestyle switch to incorporating more plant-based foods into their eating through arguments or persuasion. More people tend to include more plant-based foods because they’ve been inspired by seeing others do it in a positive way.

That’s what makes the holidays such a good time to encourage others to eat more plant-based, because you don’t just have to tell them about it, you can show them.

It’s pretty rare to have grown up vegan or plant-based, let alone to consider eating vegan during the holidays when we are so used to that fresh smell of turkey on Christmas Day. Luckily though, there are lots of delicious non-vegan foods that have copycat recipes and can be made vegan with simple substitutions. Here is a quick list of some easy substitutions:

Eggs: 1 tsp of flaxseed or ¼ cup of applesauce

Milk : non-dairy milk such as oat milk or almond

Cheese: nutritional yeast or non-dairy options from your store

Butter: coconut oil or a plant-based butter

Meats : tofu, Jackfruit, beans, eggplant, and mushrooms.

Hopefully, everyone has an amazing holiday season and has a chance to try out some new plant-based recipes. Remember, everything can be made vegan with simple substitutions. So go and inspire those around you and try bringing a plant-based dish to the family dinner this year.

For vegan recipe inspiration, be sure to check out the Morgan Vidakovic Cookbook. You can access the entire cookbook just by clicking here.