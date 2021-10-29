How to avoid cultural appropriation this Hallo-weekend

After a year spent watching spooky movies alone at home, Brock University students are itching to get out and celebrate Halloween this weekend.

For many, this means dressing up in costumes and heading to the bars. Before heading out though, it’s important to consider the significance of certain costumes and why they may not be appropriate for a night on the town.

Cultural appropriation has made headlines over the past few years, particularly in relation to Halloween, as people exercise more and more creativity in choosing and designing their Halloween costumes. Whether intentional or not, cultural appropriation in Halloween costumes can be extremely harmful.

Social media plays a large role in influencing trends and has greatly contributed to the cultural appropriation phenomenon. Consumers are always looking for the next new thing, and oftentimes that means drawing inspiration from different cultures, without properly acknowledging its significance. Some popular examples of this include Karlie Kloss’s Native American headdress at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012 and more recently, Justin Trudeau’s blackface scandal in 2019.

It can be hard to see the line between appropriation and appreciation, but when in doubt, it’s always best to play it safe. When facing this dilemma, it’s important to reflect internally on one’s intentions as well as how other people in attendance will interpret the costume.

For example, this year it is anticipated that many people will dress as their favourite characters from the popular Netflix show, Squid Game. While donning a green tracksuit is an example of appreciation, modifying personal features to look the part is certainly not.

While consumers are the ones making their costume choices, it’s important to consider the role of corporations who encourage the practice by selling products without acknowledging the potential repercussions. Production companies have a responsibility to adequately review their products before selling them to the public, and yet there are still feather headdresses and kimonos hanging in stores across the country.

To raise awareness about this growing issue, online campaigns such as #NotYourCostume and #MyCultureIsNotYourCostume have shared resources to help educate communities who may not be aware of the potential impacts of seemingly innocent Halloween costumes. Additionally, educators have sent home notices sharing examples of problematic costumes to help guide conversations surrounding appropriation with young children.

Brock Human Rights and Equity has launched their “I’m Human, Not Your Costume” social media campaign sharing examples of common, but inappropriate costumes often seen around this time of year.

Halloween is not an excuse for casual racism and there are millions of costumes out there that are both creative and respectful. It is certainly possible to win “best costume” without being offensive. This year, if ever unsure, err on the side of caution and dress as your favourite pun instead.