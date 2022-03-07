How TikTok is fuelling misinformation for a whole new generation

Misinformation in the age of social media has become a big problem, and young people aren’t immune from it.

When it comes to misinformation and the internet, teenagers and young adults tend to shrug it off. We grew up on the internet, we can tell when someone is lying to us. Fake news is something that happens on Facebook, where all the ignorant old people hang out.

While we might not be falling for Nigerian prince scams or clicking on mysterious Instagram message links without thinking first, young people absolutely can and do fall prey to misinformation and disinformation.

Disinformation differs from misinformation in its intention. Misinformation may be as simple as someone getting their facts wrong or misremembering an event, while disinformation is often political; deliberately spreading falsehoods that are meant to deceive.

For people who have grown up on the internet (or at least had it for a significant part of their life), it’s easy to get cocky. We think we can all recognize both misinformation and disinformation. People who want to spread disinformation know that, and they’ve gotten smarter in how they do it.

A 21-year- old university student probably isn’t going to believe a spam email telling them that microwaves cause cancer, but they might believe the Instagram influencer who shoots a ten-second video making the same claim.

It’s become particularly easy to fall prey to misinformation and disinformation now that content has become deliberately short and bite-sized. Rather than reading articles or even Instagram captions, short videos have become the dominant way we consume information on social media. Whether it’s on TikTok, Instagram reels, or YouTube shorts, videos are only meant to hold someone’s attention for a brief moment before they scroll to the next thing. When content is that short and the next thing is just a swipe away, nobody really bothers fact-checking.

It’s not like everyone was rushing to verify the information they got back when blog posts were popular, but it was at least easier to check. Now verifying information means closing an app, opening another, and most arduous of all, interrupting the endless scroll that makes these platforms so appealing in the first place. It’s just easier to take things at face value. After all, why would someone go on the internet just to tell lies?

There are many reasons people would spread disinformation on the internet. Oftentimes it’s to sell you something. Most recently, influencers are being paid to hype up the dangers of blue light so they can sell you glasses and skincare products. Sometimes someone will just make up a lie to see how many people they can get to believe it, just for fun. Other times, disinformation has a political origin that can undermine the democratic process.

This kind of disinformation is particularly relevant right now as TikTok users receive content about the situation in Ukraine on their feeds. There is a lot of legitimate content coming from Ukrainians about their experiences as many of them flee the country being posted on TikTok. There is also video game footage, images from different countries and blatant lies being posted on TikTok.

The problem with TikTok (and all of its imitators) is the fact that the content is only meant to hold your attention for a moment. If a video only lasts seven seconds, what’s the point in figuring out if the information you’ve just learned is true or not? Even if you take it with a grain of salt and a dash of skepticism, there’s always the possibility that you might passively end up believing that you saw a supposedly dead body on Ukrainian TV wake up, even though that’s easily been proven false.

The problem is partially in the trusting way that we consume content from these platforms, but also in the way it is presented to us. We need to be more careful about who we believe on these platforms. It’s true that platforms ought to do more to regulate disinformation, but until that happens, it’s important to be skeptical.