How The Brock Press staff will be spending their winter break

With the end of the fall semester finally upon us, The Brock Press’ staff are eager to take time away from school and work to enjoy some much needed and deserved rest. Interested to find out how they’ll be spending their winter breaks? Read all about it below:

Noah Nickel – Editor-in-Chief

I’m not sure about everybody else, but for me this semester has felt incredibly long. Not necessarily in a bad way, I just feel like days have gone by a bit slower than usual, which is slightly ironic given that the sun sets at 5 p.m everyday. To me, this is a strong positive contrast to last year, where I really felt like I was going through the motions and days were just blending together. I’m much happier now spending the little bit of time on campus each week that I do, and I guess I only have vaccines to thank for that.

Speaking of vaccines, I think I’m going to have to start looking at getting my booster over the winter break. Eligibility is supposed to start opening up in the new year, and with Omicron going around and the threat of potential new lockdowns looming over the whole conversation, I don’t want to risk going back to that.

In terms of other plans over the winter break, most of it will just be spent relaxing with family and friends and celebrating Christmas. I’m also supposed to be going away for a week *aggressively knocks on wood* so long as nothing changes on the travel front, that should make for a long awaited (and much needed) change of scenery.

Abdul Anjum – Business Manager

After this semester is over, I am ready to hibernate until the next. I am excited to spend some time with my family and eat some fresh home-cooked meals as opposed to Osmow’s twice a week. Outside of that, I am looking forward to having space in my schedule to do nothing.

I started reading a book, The Archer by Paulo Coelho, at the beginning of the semester (I thought I would have time to read). I will try to read it during this break. I might also be going outside if I am able to get my booster shot – but that’s not likely considering I will not be eligible until late January.

As you can see, as of right now, I do not have any firm plans to be outside of my house. I hope to keep it that way.

Holly Morrison – Managing Editor

Well, is it any surprise to anyone who knows me that I’m going to be sleeping, getting ahead on next semester’s workload, and spending whatever time I have leftover hanging out with my family? This first semester was definitely a busy one for me, and while I definitely didn’t mind having a full schedule, I ended up falling behind on quite a few of my readings.

So the plan for this winter break is to relax at my parents’ house, celebrate Christmas with my family, and then bang out about half a semester’s worth of course readings, just so I can stand a chance at actually having them done in 2022.

What’s that saying about best laid plans? They always go perfectly fine? That’s it, right?

Chad Ellis – News Editor

For the most part, this winter vacation will be spent resting and spending time with family. I feel like I’ve had a crazy semester and have been on the move for the bulk of it, so this break is much needed. I’m looking forward to being at home and not having to worry about getting groceries and deciding what to cook every day.

Apart from my basic goal of relaxing, I don’t have many firm plans and will be mostly winging it. I’ll do my best to get out and do a lot more now that there are a lot more things going on that I can actually do, which is a much better reality than it was a year ago, but nothing is set in stone.

Morgan Vidakovic – Sports & Wellness Editor

If this semester taught me anything it’s that I really need to figure out what I want to do with my life. School is almost done for me and I think I’m in a bit of a crisis. What are we supposed to do when all we’ve done for the past 19 years is go to school?

I’m thinking about teachers college, but who knows …

Over the break I’m moving so that might be a good break from working and overall just an exciting new beginning. While I am excited, I’m worried about my cat because he really loves the house I’m in now. Hopefully he can adjust well.

I can’t wait to make a ton of new recipes and work on my new cookbook, which I’m really happy about. I have so many things I want to do over the break, hopefully between working and spending time with my family I can get everything done and start the new year off right.

And I also wanted to try something new this year. I think for the first time in my life I’m going to make a new year’s resolution, so stay tuned for that.

Asenia Lyall – Arts & Entertainment Editor

Before the winter break can start, my semester needs to finish. I don’t have any exams, but one of my classes involves devising a new play which will have a workshop showing on Dec. 10. The whole process is nerve-racking but exciting. After spending a semester making something my peers and I are very proud of, I’m happy to be able to finally showcase it. I’ll also be completing my honours thesis before the semester wraps up which feels like a huge accomplishment.

I’m hoping to have some much needed relaxation time in my hometown, Toronto. I haven’t seen my parents’ dog, Arlo, in over a month and he is one of my favourite parts of going home. I’m also hoping to go ice skating, make a trip to the AGO, and see Jesus Christ Superstar while I’m in the big city. I’ll also be learning my lines for the winter Mainstage, Red Bike by Caridad Svich, which I am thrilled to be participating in and looking forward to preparing for in the coming weeks.

Jonah Dayton – Editor-at-Large

I just have one in-person exam, so I’m looking at just shy of a month off. In terms of plans, well, travelling is pretty much off the table, so I’ll just be heading back home to Toronto to enjoy the city. I felt like it was a pretty busy semester, but definitely a good busy. It was great to get back to campus for real, in-person classes, great to cover Brock sports again, and especially nice to go shoot around on a real 10-foot basketball hoop as opposed to a nerf one. As many others have said here, good eatin’ is definitely a big to-do while I’m back. Perks of having a brother at McGill and extended family in Montréal is the abundance of Montréal bagels that make their way back here; a Canadian delicacy.

Haytham Nawaz – General Assistant Editor

The plan this winter break is some good ol’ R&R&R, which stands for rest & recuperation & reading.

I don’t really go all out in celebrating Christmas because we didn’t celebrate it in my household growing up, but I have family members who do and I always look forward to sharing in their holiday spirit.

What I’m really looking forward to though is the New Year, I mean 2022 just sounds so cool to say out loud (try it); far better than 2021. If it was, like, 2003 and I was directing a dystopian movie that’s set in the near future, and I pulled a 1984 in that my film title is the year the story is set in — 2022 would win over 2021 anyday. Thinking about it, I also wouldn’t have to alter much of what’s been happening the last little while to make said film dystopian…

On to cheerier things, I also plan to eat an obscene amount of food this break. I have only one formal exam to get through this semester, then the only test left is to see how much weight I can gain by January.

Dhvani Shah – Assistant News Editor

This winter break I’m hoping to catch up on some reading. As much as I love buying books, I don’t always have the time to read them. Especially during the semester when I’m already spending hours of my day reading class material, it’s very rare that I’ll have the mental energy to pick up a novel at the end of the day. Currently, I have 12 brand new books collecting dust on my shelf. I know it’s ambitious, but I’m hoping to get through all of them before we return.

Also, this year will be my first time celebrating Christmas! My family has never celebrated in the past, but my best friend Lauren has graciously invited me to join in on her family’s festivities. I’m looking forward to decorating cookies, watching Christmas movies, and of course, drinking breakfast mimosas. Wishing everyone a happy holiday season and looking forward to seeing what’s to come in 2022!

Liam Nielsen – Assistant Sports & Wellness Editor

I’m planning on taking the winter break this year to do some much needed relaxation. Between school, the three on-campus jobs I have, and everything else going on, this has been a pretty hectic three months for me.

Luckily, the SPMA gods looked kindly upon me this year and didn’t schedule any exams for my current classes, so I’ll get to head home extra early. It’s been almost a year for me since I’ve been able to go home, so I’m pretty excited to see family and friends. I have a ton of movies to catch up on as well, and I’m especially excited to finally watch both Licorice Pizza and The French Dispatch. Isn’t it crazy how the two best working filmmakers are both named Anderson?

I also plan to eat a lot of food over the holidays. Like, an obscene amount, so here’s to that.

Alejandro Vasquez Coronado – Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor

Winter break for me will be a little different than usual. For the first time in 12 years, I have been able to visit my home country, Colombia. The fact that I was able to visit in December is special because the Christmas festivities there are huge, and the streets are beautifully decorated with lights.

My winter break will include even more travelling, because after spending a few weeks with my family, I will be going to New York with my girlfriend to start off 2022. In between traveling, I will be chipping away at my never-ending reading list I’ve accumulated throughout the year. I want to end 2021 by reaching my reading goal for the year of 60 books.

Winter break will be a much needed breather after a very heavy semester, and an even heavier one coming in January. I just have to remember to take the time to enjoy it.

Annilea Purser – Copy Editor

For me, the semester has flown by way too fast (sorry, Noah).

Among the other things that I’ve been procrastinating on, my fourth-year thesis is rapidly approaching and I have yet to form a solid plan for it. As a chronic over-planner, this has caused me a fair amount of stress, but with final papers and exams, I haven’t had enough time to sit down and dedicate much attention to it yet. Hopefully, I’ll finally be able to get some planning done over the break.

Also, like everyone else, I’m looking forward to having a few weeks with some free time to celebrate the holidays, reconnect with friends and family, and binge the new holiday movies on Netflix. Fingers crossed that I’ll return to Brock organized and well rested!