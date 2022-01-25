How social media turns normal people into a trend

Social media has given us more ways to connect than ever before. It’s given us access to more information, more perspectives and more opinions than we’ve had at any point in human history. But it has also given us more ways to be cruel, judgemental and terrifyingly mean to other people than ever before.

It’s always been an issue with celebrity culture that people are built up just to be torn back down again, but it’s even worse with social media. It’s easier than ever for someone to find their 15 minutes of fame thanks to platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Back in the olden days (you know, 2006) celebrities went in and out of style. There was an entire industry devoted to making someone famous, and then once they became “too popular,” the trendy thing to do was to turn on them. None of that was okay back then, and it’s especially not okay today on social media when the people who are pulled into the cycle of being built up just to be torn down are often regular everyday people who are on social media.

It’s part of the social media ecosystem where users are both consumers and creators of content, simultaneously. It happens a lot on TikTok where the line between creator and consumer is blurrier than on any other platform. A user can post a video and receive hundreds of thousands or even millions of views if TikTok’s algorithm decides to send it to the feeds of fellow users. A user doesn’t have to do anything other than post to gain an audience of millions. The same thing is true on other platforms to an extent, but TikTok is probably the best example.

When it’s so easy to gain a following, it makes it easy to gain fans, to become popular. Just as trends go out of style though, so do creators. Don’t get me wrong, there are genuine reasons that someone should have their platform taken away and lose followers. People have every right to decide to stop following someone if they learn that they’re a bad person. It’s even fine to decide that you don’t want to consume someone’s content for totally arbitrary reasons. Maybe you’ve just outgrown them, or they’re not as cool or funny as you once thought they were.

The problem really arises when a collective group of people decide to elevate someone to the status of pseudo-celebrity, and then once they get bored they decide to pile on them in genuinely mean and hateful ways. There seems to be an obsession with giving someone fame and then tearing it away by hurling insults at them.

There are countless examples, but the one I’m going to use is from TikTok. If you’re not on social media or TikTok that often, first of all, genuinely bless your heart, you’ve made an incredible decision and you’re living a much more charmed life than I am. Second of all, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll have never heard of this person. But regardless, just bear with me.

Axel Webber is a 20 something-year-old who first gained fame for posting an apartment tour video. The joke was how unbelievably small his living space in New York City was. At first, people found him to be charming and funny. His content was goofy and relatable to anyone who’s ever had to live in a studio the size of a shoe closet. When he explained that he had moved to New York City because it was his dream to be an actor and he had a Juilliard audition coming up, people began to root for him. When he didn’t get into Juilliard (he had no previous acting experience, and admitted himself that he botched the audition), there were people who began spamming the comments of the school’s social media channels demanding that they let Axel in.

That’s when people started to turn on him. Instead of being funny, people thought he was annoying. Instead of being seen as charming, he was entitled. “The Internet” as a collective seemed to turn on him. Some had legitimate criticisms of him and his content, but those criticisms were quickly twisted into plain old insults.

Axel, whose only crime was to take to social media to share his experience, was built up and torn down in a matter of days. This person is not a celebrity, his platform is relatively small and limited, he still lives in that shoebox of an apartment that he went viral for. Fundamentally, this person was just some guy.

Most of the people uploading content to the social media platforms that we use most often fall into the category of “just some guy.” They’re regular people like all of us, they’re not celebrities, and probably never will be. They’re no better or more powerful than anyone else, all they did was post a video that gained a million likes.

It’s always been concerning the way that celebrity culture encourages people to berate and insult others. It’s even more concerning when the others being berated are just normal people who stumbled into their 15 minutes of fame. Indeed, the internet is a strange place that can, at times, encourage some pretty awful behaviour.

While we lack the power to do anything about it on the macro level, if you ever find yourself playing into this type of undeserved dogpiling, take a step back and think about what you’re doing before joining the internet mob.