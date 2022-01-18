How College Pro helped a Brock graduate kickstart his career

College Pro is an organization that provides students and recent graduates with potential opportunities to build practical management and leadership skills through hands-on entrepreneurial experience.

For over 50 years the program has coached thousands of amateur entrepreneurs. The business end of the program offers residential window cleaning services, power washing, painting and eavestrough cleaning. Through these services, those who are selected to move up in the program will be given a piece of the business. This is done in order to develop soft and hard skills for those selected individuals related to management and business growth by providing them with first-hand experience.

“College Pro has been a very positive experience for me in many different aspects of my life,” said Daniel Garner, General Manager at College Pro. “To start, I was able to pay my own way through school as well as afford my exchange to Copenhagen with the earning potential of the position. Furthermore, I met a bunch of like-minded people across Canada who are all very ambitious and motivated to achieve. Lastly, it opened doors to careers that usually take students longer to access. I earned a Co-op at the RBC head offices during my second year as well as a full time corporate position with Telus in enterprise sales before I had even graduated.”

The privately held company is based in Toronto and employs between 51 and 100 people. College Pro’s Entrepreneur Development Program leads those who sign-on to the program through a three year process of ownership over their own franchise, where the goal is to move up and manage more teams.

The program aims primarily to bring on students and youth, as this is around the time that those interested in entrepreneurial pursuits begin to create the foundations for their future career.

According to the Entrepreneur Development Program website, College Pro workers can expect to take on lots of responsibilities that develop the business-related acumen needed to find success in the entrepreneurial world

