Hawkeye is the worst of Marvel’s TV shows by a landslide

Marvel’s Hawkeye is a massive disappointment. Marvel movies and TV shows have become pretty hit-or-miss lately as they churn out uninspired stories to make big bucks. Hawkeye falls into the category of “who thought this was a good idea, and who is the target audience?”

Marvel has released tons of well-known movies, but they have also produced TV series, starting with successful Netflix originals like Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Punisher, and the slightly less well-received Iron Fist. These shows gave a more gritty, violent edge to the on-screen versions of comic book characters and had interesting plots and villains operating on a smaller scale than movies like The Avengers.

Since the Netflix-era, a new age of Marvel TV series adaptations has emerged on Disney+. It began with Wandavision, which played with the genre in interesting ways and was well-received by fans. Next came The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which followed loveable characters but was overall forgettable in the massive tide of new releases from Marvel. After that was Loki, which would have been fine except for a questionable romance subplot that made the show incredibly cringeworthy.

Hawkeye seems like it was doomed to fail from the start. Not a lot of fans care about the movie interpretation of Hawkeye and it’s hard to make a show about a character who no one really likes. The show follows Clint Barton’s Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as he attempts to assist Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to get herself out of trouble with a highly dangerous New York gang. Kate is a boring and unlikeable character and neither lead actor gives a particularly good performance. The stakes, in general, feel low in comparison to what is going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. It leaves the audience wishing Clint would go spend Christmas with his family and ask the spoiled, rich kid Kate to stay out of trouble until he’s free to help her.

The dialogue is poorly written and it’s hard to get invested in the stakes of the show because none of the characters are particularly well written. The villains Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox and Kazi, played by Fra Fee, are more likeable and more compellingly portrayed than the boring protagonists who fumble through most of the action sequences. The show tries to be funny but only pulls it off in one scene, perhaps the only good scene in the whole show, where Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova interrogates Kate over a plate of Kraft Dinner in her cartoon-ish Russian accent.

Overall, the show is far more memorable than The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but only because of how shockingly poor its writing is. It doesn’t have any of the experimental charms of Wandavision and at least the questionable romance in Loki gave it some substance. Hawkeye is not worth watching and is just another example of Marvel throwing together some well-known characters with established actors, a bad script, and hoping that fans will just eat it up regardless.