Had The Adam Project been aimed at a younger demographic, it would have been great 

Netflix has once again released a mediocre film with a stellar cast. The Adam Project is a safe bet that feels like a cash grab and a missed opportunity, as its premise promised something great.

The Adam Project is a science fiction, action/comedy film directed by Shawn Levy, the Canadian-American director behind The Night at the Museum trilogy, and the recently released Free Guy. The story follows Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), a pilot from 2050, as he goes back in time in search of his missing wife Laura (Zoe Saldana), however, he accidentally arrives in the wrong year, 2022, where he meets the 12-year-old version of himself (Walker Scobell). The two team up to finish Adam’s mission.

The rest of the characters are Louis Reed (Mark Ruffalo), Adam’s father, Ellie Reed (Jennifer Garner), Adam’s mother, and Maya Sorian (Catharine Keener), Louis’s work colleague. It’s unfortunate but not surprising that a cast of this calibre would fail to make the movie great. We’ve had recent examples of Netflix dumping big-budget films with big names but poor writing quality such as The Red Notice, coincidentally, also starring Ryan Reynolds.

The Adam Project has heartfelt moments between different characters, some chuckles, and good but inconsistent visuals. For a movie about time travel, with so many possibilities at hand, the plot is extremely weak. My guess is that they kept it simple to reach a wider audience, but it just feels like a missed opportunity with the cast and budget they had.

The dialogue and comedic delivery were unbearable at times. Considering this is a PG-13 movie, it does not feel like it. If this movie had a little more faith in the audience it could have been better, but it felt like a movie that was made purely to expand Netflix’s library.

Something the movie does well is character building. With only a 1 hour and 46 minutes run time, the movie is able to engage the viewer with the characters fairly quickly. This bond is what leads to some heartwarming moments and the message the movie gets across, “enjoy yourselves, it’s later than you think.”

Another place that the movie shines is in its action scenes. Adam uses a ship he stole from the future to travel back in time, and the futuristic owners of said ship catch up to him on occasion throughout the film. This provides some great action scenes with an equally great soundtrack. Even if the plot is weak, these action sequences are enjoyable to watch.

Overall, The Adam Project barely gets a passing grade. It’s another slightly above average movie with an experienced cast. I would only recommend this movie as a family movie night, or if you have younger siblings. Otherwise, you can skip it.