Guillermo Del Toro offers a new take on the monstrous with Nightmare Alley

Director Guillermo Del Toro’s new film, Nightmare Alley, has been nominated for the Academy Award for best picture. In 2018 Del Toro won best picture with The Shape of Water, and like that movie, Nightmare Alley is another story about the monstrous parts of humanity with heavy influences from old Hollywood.

Bradley Cooper plays Stanton Carlisle, who is not the typical protagonist audiences have come to expect from Del Toro. His films usually follow innocent characters who are exposed to the horrors of the world, often with the inclusion of supernatural elements. Nightmare Alley has no supernatural forces, all of the monsters are human, and throughout the film the audience sees just how monstrous Stanton can be.

It’s a film that tells a compelling story over the course of many short scenes that involve all the interesting characters Stanton has met since joining the carnival. It feels as though it is very distinctly divided into two acts, a strong structure for the narrative.

Rooney Mara as Molly has strong chemistry with Cooper, as well as a tricky balance of sincerity and innocence with life experience appropriate for her role. Cate Blanchett similarly works well with Cooper’s portrayal of Stanton. She is ruthless and calculated as Lilith Ritter, any moment the two of them are on-screen together is loaded with tension to the point of excess.

Willem Dafoe is absolutely unnerving as Clem, the head of the carnival. He’s morally numb to the point of being frightening to watch. This contrasts David Strathairn’s caring and grounded performance as Pete. The characters are foils to each other, representing different paths Stanton could go down. Toni Collette as Zeena is one of the most interesting roles in the film, managing to be both intense and understated.

Film-goers who are familiar with Del Toro’s work may know how he uses violence in his storytelling, as well as his interest in depicting monsters and the monstrous on screen. The trailer for Nightmare Alley is tense and eerie, there is a sense that there’s something horrifying that it’s avoiding showing us. For anyone reluctant to see this film because it sounds frightening, the violence and gore is not nearly as intense as The Shape of Water. However, it’s still there and is quite stomach-turning at times.

The cinematography is visually intense. There are moments that resemble eerie paintings, and other moments where the sets are so detailed and bizarre they truly transport the audience to the world of the film. The costumes lean a little bit away from realism in moments, sometimes in ways that are distracting. Overall though, the film is driven by character and questions of human nature, it also happens to have detailed and colourful visuals.

It’s no surprise that this movie with its exceptional cast would garner Academy Award nominations, it’s compelling and well-written with a large budget and artful execution. It’s certainly the kind of film that’s worth forming your own opinion on, as it is one of the more interesting nominees for best picture this year.