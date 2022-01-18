Great study music by small Toronto artists

The winter semester looks different for everyone, but regardless of what lies ahead of you, odds are you will be doing at least a little studying at some point.

With long study sessions coming, music is always a great companion. And even though most of us listen to “lo-fi hip hop radio – beats to relax/study to” on YouTube, maybe it’s time to listen to some small local artists to provide the ambiance for a perfect study session.

With all of that said, here is some local study music recommendations:

Astro Mega – Channel 20

Released this month, this hip hop instrumental album is 19 minutes in length, but feels longer due to its variety. Each song sounds different from the previous, but are all equally calming, so there is no need to get up and change the track and lose focus. If this album isn’t enough, Astro Mega has three other instrumental hip hop beats albums that work just as well, each lasting around the same time. If you play all four, that adds up to a little over an hour of soundtrack for your focused study session. Not too bad.

Millwood – Spiral

Another hip hop instrumental EP was released by Millwood late in 2021. This one is shorter in length, but it accompanies his only other album, Frame Work, which has a more jazzy sound. Spiral, however, is chill. The cover alone makes you relax. Even though there’s little variation on this short EP, it is easy to keep on repeat as it flows so well from song to song that it feels like just one long movement. Although this one might be listened to more for relaxation, it also works as a focus charm.

Mark Duggan – Talismã

Speaking of charms, Mark Duggan’s Talismã might be the gem of this lot. It’s a lengthier album with an acoustic and jazz sound that gives the ambiance of a cozy coffee shop. Composed of 10 tracks and a run time of over 40 minutes, it gives enough time to work for studying and serves as a good reminder to take a break once it’s over. Duggan also has many other works, not all instrumental but his 1994 album We Were Talking introduces a more Caribbean style into the mix while still maintaining a peaceful and chill vibe.

Enrico Tomat – Imaginative

An older album, but a noteworthy one. The title fits the cover perfectly, a silhouette of a man sitting playing piano on the most dream-like peaceful background you can imagine. And the album is just that, a dream-like piano experience. Different from the previous albums on this list, this one is more classical. Having a playing time of over 40 minutes it’s easy to get lost in work while listening to this album.

Having some background music, especially instrumental, is helpful to keep work and studying interesting. These albums provide some variety and knowing that it comes from our neighbors in Toronto makes it that much more special. So enjoy the chill music and happy studying.